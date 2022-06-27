At 12.0% CAGR, Organic Wine Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 24,557.14Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by The Insight Partners

Organic Wine Market size is projected to reach US$ 24,557.14million by 2028 from US$ 12,471.20million in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Organic Wine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Still and Sparkling), Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Direct Selling), and Geography.

Organic wine is made from grapes without any hazardous chemicals or artificial fertilizers. Amid growing health concerns among consumers and increasing focus on healthy living, organic wine consumption is gaining traction. As a result, the growing demand for organic wine has boosted the number of organic vineyards. For example, as per the Italian Ministry of Agriculture and ISMEA Institute, in the published report “The Organic Wine Sector”, 7 million hectares of winegrowing were surveyed, and 6.7% were cultivated using the organic farming production method, which reached 500,00 hectares in 2019.





Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Organic Wine Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013419/





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12,471.20 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 24,557.14 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 198 No. Tables 120 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Packaging Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Organic Wine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackson, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Società Agricola Querciabella Spa, and Frey Vineyards are the prominent players operating in the global organic wine market.





Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013419/





Organic wine is made from grapes without any hazardous chemicals or artificial fertilizers. Amid growing health concerns among consumers and increasing focus on healthy living, organic wine consumption is gaining traction. As a result, the growing demand for organic wine has boosted the number of organic vineyards. For example, as per the Italian Ministry of Agriculture and ISMEA Institute, in the published report “The Organic Wine Sector”, 7 million hectares of winegrowing were surveyed, and 6.7% were cultivated using the organic farming production method, which reached 500,00 hectares in 2019.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global organic wine market, whereas North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The US is one of the world's leading consumers of organic wine. In the US, the rising consumer preference for organic and nutritious beverages is likely to boost the market over the forecast period. In addition, changing food habits and the influence of sustainable culture, as it provides a suitable alternative to alcohol with harmful chemicals such as sulfites, is expected to propel the market growth over the next few years.

Increase in Number of Organic Vineyards to Boost Market Growth

Climate change, good government policies, and a focus on sustainable farming are a few significant factors driving the global organic wine market. The demand for organic wine has been spurred by an increase in the population desiring healthier beverage options and disposable income. Organic food is in high demand in developed countries. Furthermore, favorable government rules promoting organic grape farming are contributing to market expansion. Organic vineyards are also increasing owing to the extension of wines and consumer interest. The growth has led to a more balanced distribution of vineyards. Further, favorable weather conditions, effective government initiatives, and a focus on sustainable agriculture, which is free from pesticides, are a few notable factors driving the growth of the organic wine market.





Connect with Our Research Analyst At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013419/





Organic Wine Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the global organic wine market is bifurcated into still and sparkling. In 2021, the still segment accounted for a larger market share. However, the sparkling segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on packaging type, the market is bifurcated into bottles and cans. In 2021, the bottles segment accounted for a larger market share. However, the cans segment is expected to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the global organic wine market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and direct selling. In 2021, the direct selling segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global organic wine market is segmented into still and sparkling. In 2021, the still segment accounted for the largest revenue share and sparkling is expected to account for the highest growth rate over forecast period. As the living standards are increasing globally, the aspiration of consumers to consume premium quality luxury products is also expected to grow. Rapid socio-economic changes and fast-paced urbanization are bolstering the demand for sparkling wine.

North America consists of US, which has one of the highest consumptions for organic wine in the world. According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the US accounted for 14% of the total organic wine consumption in 2019. organic wine is highly consumed in the US. The factors driving the US organic wine market include increasing popularity amongst the younger population, rising demand for premium beverages with less alcohol content, and the increasing trend of gifting wine during special occasions.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Organic Wine Market” Research Report. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE





Based on distribution channel, the global organic wine market is segmented into low bottles and cans. In 2021, the bottles segment accounted for the largest revenue share and cans is expected to account for the highest growth rate over forecast period. According to the Aluminum Association, 45.2% of aluminium cans will be recycled in 2021 and are expected to achieve 70% recycling capacity by 2030, more than any other type of container for the organic wine market. As a result, aluminium cans are regarded as one of the most cost-effective packaging alternatives for beverages products such as organic packaging.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global organic wine market. The European region is one of the hotspot regions for wine enthusiasts. The vibrant wine culture across Italy, Spain and even the Nordic countries are expected to provide plentiful opportunities for manufacturers operating in the current organic wine market.

Growing preference for organic products is expected to drive the demand for organic wine market. Organic wine is thought to be healthful since it contains a high number of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Resveratrol, which is found in red wine, is thought to help decrease cholesterol and prevent cancer. Several organizations throughout the world regulate organic wine, including USDA Organic, Demeter, and Eco Cert, which are supporting the organic wine production.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Wine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The food & beverage industry suffered serious disruptions in supply chains and shutdowns of production plants in the initial phases of the pandemic. The pandemic hindered the supply chains, manufacturing, delivery schedules, and goods sales. Further, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products in 2020. In addition, the bans imposed by various countries on international travel compelled enterprises to temporarily suspend their collaboration and partnership plans.

Thus these factors had disrupted sales channels for wines that were exported outside Europe; however, the organic wine market significantly grew after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, manufacturers have been recently permitted to operate at full capacity, which is helping them to overcome the supply gap. Moreover, the rising vaccination rate is also boosting the overall growth of the organic wine industry. The pandemic led to a change in consumer habits of purchase. The COVID-19 pandemic created a massive demand for online food and beverage delivery. This factor is projected to open lucrative growth opportunities for the organic wine market during the forecast period.





Buy Premium Copy of Organic Wine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2022-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013419/





Major Key Player - Organic Wine Market

Avondale

Elgin Ridge Wines

Kendall-Jackson

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

Grgich Hills Estate

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Società Agricola Querciabella Spa

Frey Vineyards





Browse Latest and Related Reports:

Cacciatore Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Red Wine Based, White Wine Based); Applications (Home Cooking, Restaurant Cooking, Others) and Geography

Wine Decanters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Plastic, Glass, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Cork Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Anti-vibration products, Clutch plates, DIY (Do It Yourself) product, Flooring product, Sheets and rolls, Polish wheels); Application (Wine bottles, Thermal insulation, Shuttle cock badminton, Bulletin boards, Floor and wall tiles) and Geography

Wine Cooler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Free-standing, Countertop, Built-in, Others); Technology Type (Compressor Wine Cooler, Thermoelectric Wine Cooler); Application (Residential, Commercial, Others) and Geography

Luxury Drinking Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Wine Glass, Beer Glass, Regular Glasses, Others); Material (Glass, Steel, Ceramic, Others); Application (Commercial, Household) and Geography

Cooking Wine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Red, White, Others); Application (Food Processing Industry, Food Service, Households/Retail) and Geography

Drinking Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Regular, Wine Glass, Beer Glass, Others); Material Type (Glass, Steel, Ceramic, Others); Application (Commercial, Household) and Geography

Wine Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Glass, Crystal, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Craft Beer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Ale, Lager, Stout, Cider, Porter, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.) and Geography

Citrus Alcohol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Beer, Spirits, Wine, Other Types); Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Tins, Plastic Bottles, Others); End Use Industry (Hotels/Restaurants/Bars, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others) and Geography

Hops Derivative Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Chemical Composition (Alpha Acids, Beta Acids, Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Others); Application (Alcoholic Beverages (Beer), Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others); Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based) and Geography

Beer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout, Porter, Others); Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Industry Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/food-and-beverages