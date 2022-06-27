Smart Air Purifiers Market 2022 - Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Price and Research Report 2027

Smart Air Purifiers Market

IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Smart Air Purifiers Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global smart air purifiers market reached a value of US$ 5.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.43 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. Smart air purifiers refer to advanced devices that remove pollutants and contaminating particles from the air. They are mostly manufactured from plastic and consist of a fan, motor, and filter that trap pollutants, such as bacteria, dust, pollen, etc., and disperse clean air. Smart air purifiers are more advanced than traditional ones, as they can connect to wireless networks, including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. They assist in minimizing the presence of harmful chemicals, gases, particulate matter, total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), smoke, etc. As a result, smart air purifiers are extensively utilized in residential and commercial sectors.

The increasing consciousness regarding the adverse effects of pollution on health, such as asthma and other respiratory disorders, is primarily driving the smart air purifiers market. Besides this, the escalating requirement for these devices in commercial spaces, offices, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms, etc., to remove fine airborne particles and germs is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating advancements in technologies, including incorporating the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) that assist in speed adjustment automatically to optimize room air quality, are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the remote functioning of these devices through applications on smartphones is positively influencing the product demand. Furthermore, the introduction of novel variants with innovative features, such as voice control, ozone generators, ultraviolet (UV) light technology, electrostatic precipitators, etc., are expected to bolster the smart air purifiers market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Research Report:

Blueair (Unilever PLC)

Coway Co. Ltd.

Dyson Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation)

Sharp Corporation

Vesync Co. Ltd

Winix America Inc. and Xiaomi Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors

Others

Breakup by Technique:

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filtration

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

