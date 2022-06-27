The New Medical Cannabis Range From India Hemp Organics Open To Positive Response
The fast-rising healthcare and wellness brand has medical cannabis and hemp nutrition at its core.INDIA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Hemp Organics has backed in the news again as its first batch of new medical cannabis ranges was sold out in a matter of days. As evident, the Bangalore-based India Hemp Organics was established in 2020 and is run by Loveena Sirohi and Rohit Kamath with a mission to help others achieve a balance between their bodies and thoughts.
It is a well-known fact that the Vijaya plant has the ability to nourish the body, the soul, as well as the mind, making it a true wonder crop. After discovering the Vijaya plant's health advantages while looking for all-natural remedies to their everyday problems, Loveena Sirohi and Rohit Kamath are now set to bring its benefits to common people through various offerings that include oral remedies, topical remedies, and simple nutrition substitutes.
India Hemp Organics offers distinctive health products that are precisely situated at the nexus of cutting-edge scientific research with time-tested Ayurvedic wisdom. They offer full-spectrum hemp oils that have the ability to address a variety of psychological and physiological issues and have been created using ancient knowledge of the Vijaya plant and the assistance of a skilled team. Every bottle is now more efficient, operates faster, and lasts longer.
For additional details, please visit www.indiahemporganics.com.
Chris Gideon Herbert [Growth Marketer]
India Hemp Organics
info@indiahemporganics.com