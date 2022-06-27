Strategies For Global Equine Healthcare Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the equine healthcare market share is expected to reach $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing awareness of animal healthcare will support the equine healthcare market growth during the forecast period.

The equine healthcare market consists of sales of equine healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in offering services and products intended for treating horses to enhance their quality of life, to develop the quality of animal food and to increase their lifespan. Equine healthcare includes veterinary services provided to horses used for racing and betting, competitive riding, and leisure. Routine veterinary care for vaccinations, parasite control, dental care, grooming, hoof care, and protection from natural elements such as rain, wind, and snow are all part of equine healthcare.

Global Equine Healthcare Market Trends

According to the equine healthcare market analysis, the introduction of new and effective products by key manufacturers for rapid detection of disease in the equine population and to ensure better therapeutic outcomes is a key trend in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Epona Biotec, a veterinary startup dedicated to advancing equine health care, has launched the VetTrue System, a remote temperature-monitoring system for horses. A team of veterinary, equestrian, and technology professionals developed the VetTrue System to provide a more accurate, less invasive health-monitoring solution for veterinarians, horse owners, and professionals in the equestrian industries. The VetTrue System makes use of a single-use TailTab temperature sensor that is securely attached beneath the tail. Once implanted, the horse's temperature is continuously monitored and transferred to the VetTrue App through Bluetooth.

Global Equine Healthcare Market Segments

The global equine healthcare market is segmented:

By Product Type: Drugs, Vaccines, Medical Feed Additives

By Disease: Equine Influenza, Equine Herpes virus, Equine Encephalomyelitis, West Nile Virus, Equine Rabies, Potomac Horse Fever, Tetanus

By Distribution: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global equine healthcare market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides equine healthcare global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global equine healthcare market, equine healthcare market share, equine healthcare market segments and geographies, equine healthcare market global players, equine healthcare global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Equine Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ethos Veterinary Health LLC, Greencross Limited, Idexx Laboratories, National Veterinary Care Ltd, Patterson Companies Inc., Addison Biological Laboratory Inc., Animart LLC, CVS Group PLC, Merck & Co. Inc, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Covetrus, Elanco, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, and Vetoquinol.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

