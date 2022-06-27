Next Generation Sequencing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the next generation sequencing market size is expected to grow to $15.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. According to the next generation sequencing market analysis, the growing number of cases with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, and thalassemia contributed to the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the next generation sequencing market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3990&type=smp

The next-generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices and equipment used in next-generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture next-generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the catch-all concept used to describe a variety of different advanced sequencing technologies. Such technologies allow DNA and RNA to be sequenced much faster and cheaper than traditionally used Sanger sequencing, revolutionizing the study of genomics and molecular biology.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends

Technological advances are shaping the next-generation sequencing market. Major companies operating in the sequencing industry are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions for next-generation sequencing. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced hematology-oncology assays for the Ion Torrent Genexus System, which authorize simultaneous analysis of DNA mutations and RNA fusion transcripts in myeloid samples in a single day and also enabled further in which turnaround times for next-generation sequencing (NGS) results could be reduced to less than 24 hours. It also offers researchers the ability to profile 40 DNA targets and 29 fusion driver genes, authorizing observing more than 600 fusion isotypes to recognize biomarkers associated with myeloproliferative neoplasm, acute myeloid leukemia.

Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments

The global next generation sequencing market is segmented:

By Product: NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, Others

By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Others

By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Others

By Geography: The global next generation sequencing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global next generation sequencing market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides next generation sequencing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global next generation sequencing market, next generation sequencing market share, next generation sequencing market segments and geographies, next generation sequencing global market players, next generation sequencing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The next generation sequencing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BGI Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and 10x Genomics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing), By Application (Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Other Diagnostics), By End-User (Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Sequencing Market - By Type (Next Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Global Sequencing), By Products And Services (Consumables, Sequencing Services, Instruments and Software, Global Sequencing) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sequencing-market

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Market 2021 - By Product (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software), By Technology (DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification, In Situ Hybridization, Microarrays, Other Technologies), By Application (Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic testing, Infectious diseases, Prenatal, Other applications), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-diagnostics-devices-and-equipment

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC