Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 48% Through 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial intelligence in healthcare market share is expected to grow to $49.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.44%. The increase in the adoption of precision medicine is one of the driving factors of artificial intelligence in healthcare market growth.
The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare market consists of sales of artificial intelligence in healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that use AI to treat various medical conditions in patients. Artificial intelligence is the use of machine learning and cognitive algorithms for treatment techniques and patient outcomes. AI is applied in various healthcare practices such as medical diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, pain management, and improving patient outcomes.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends
AI-driven surgical robots are an emerging trend in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Various healthcare fields have adopted robotic surgery in recent times. Robots-assisted surgeries are performed to eliminate the limitations during minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to enhance the capabilities of surgeons during open surgeries. According to the artificial intelligence in healthcare market overview, AI is widely being applied in surgical robots and is also used with machine vision to analyze scans and detect complex cases. While performing surgeries in delicate areas of the human body, robotic surgeries are more effective than manually performed surgeries. To meet healthcare needs, many technology companies are providing innovative robotic solutions. For example, in 2020, Accuracy Incorporated, a US-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments, launched a device called CyberKnife S7 System, which combines speed, advanced precision, and AI-driven motion tracking for stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy treatment.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segments
The global AI in healthcare market is segmented:
By Offering: Hardware, Software
By Algorithm: Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Processing
By Application: Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis
By End-User: Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Patients
By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Welltok Inc., General Vision Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micron Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Next IT Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
