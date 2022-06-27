Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market size is expected to grow from $153.06 billion in 2021 to $170.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is then expected to grow to $258.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is driven by the increase in the demand for safer vehicles installed with electrical and electronic safety equipment to minimize the risk of road accidents.

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market consists of sales of motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment and related services used for motor vehicles including cars, buses, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, light trucks, and regular trucks. The electrical and electronic components of motor vehicles include a battery, starter and alternator, fans, electric cooling, windshield washer pump, and windshield wiper systems. It also includes equipment that is electrically operated systems built into vehicles such as fuel injection systems, airbags, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Global Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Trends

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment manufacturers are investing in improving the electronic sensors used in motor vehicles such as cars, trucks to increase visibility and awareness. Some vehicle sensors include ambient light, battery current, differential oil temperature, door open warning, anti-lock braking system (ABS), auto door lock position, battery temperature, brake power booster. Companies involved in the market are now developing sensors coupled with artificial intelligence and mobile connectivity.

Global Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Market Segments

The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Lighting Equipment, Automatic Voltage and Voltage-Current Regulators, Insulated Ignition Wiring Sets, Generators for Internal Combustion Engines, Spark Plugs for Internal Combustion, Others

By Vehicle Type: Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Class: Mid-Priced, Luxury

By Geography: The global motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment global market, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market share, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment global market segments and geographies, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market players, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bosch, General Motors Corp., Tenneco, DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee, Delphi Corp, Hyundai, Hella, Technitrol Delaware Inc, Ford Motor Co., and Technitrol Delaware Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

