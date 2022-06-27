Breast Imaging Devices Market Growth Is Aided By The Rising Prevalence Of Breast Cancer

Breast Imaging Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of breast cancers and increasing awareness for early detection is expected to be a major driver of the breast imaging devices industry growth. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer and related mortality at young age and delayed presentation has alerted women to timely seek medical advice. In developing nations, many of the breast cancer cases are diagnosed at late stage due to lack of awareness about early warning signs and screening methods. Various organizations across the globe are carrying out the awareness programs and campaigns for the early detection of breast cancer. Therefore, there is an increase in growing awareness for early detection of breast diseases, driving the breast imaging devices market.

Hospitals and diagnostic service providers are increasingly using portable breast imaging devices due to the convenience it offers which is shaping the breast imaging devices market outlook. Portable breast imaging devices are easy to use and offers mobility capabilities. Portable breast imaging devices is adoption rates is steadily increasing within emergency and intensive care units in hospitals and homecare organizations. This equipment allows faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring. Some portable breast imaging devices providers include Viera™ Portable Breast Ultrasound and Niramai.

The breast imaging devices market size is expected to grow from $3.84 billion in 2020 to $5.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The breast imaging devices market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 and reach $6.45 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global breast imaging devices industry are Siemens Healthineers AG, Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon.

TBRC’s breast imaging devices market report is segmented by procedure type into Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Others, by technology into Ionizing, Non-Ionizing, by end-user into Hospitals And Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

Breast Imaging Devices Market 2022 - By Procedure Type (Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging), By Technology (Ionizing, Non-Ionizing), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a breast imaging devices global market overview, forecast breast imaging devices global market size and growth for the whole market, breast imaging devices global market segments, geographies, breast imaging devices market trends, breast imaging devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

