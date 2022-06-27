ENT Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ENT Surgical Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ENT surgical devices and equipment market share is expected to grow to $7.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. Increasing demand and adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries will drive the ENT surgical devices and equipment market growth in the future.

The ENT surgical devices and equipment market consists of sales of ENT (ear-nose-throat) surgical devices. ENT surgical devices include balloon sinus dilation devices, powered surgical instruments, ENT supplies, radiofrequency devices, ear tubes, and handheld instruments are used to perform surgical procedures such as tonsillectomy, tracheostomy, implantations, septorhinoplasty, turbinate reduction, mastoidectomy, stapedectomy, and reconstruction surgeries.

Global ENT Surgical Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The ENT surgical devices and equipment industry has lately witnessed a rise in the number of FDA clearances which would positively impact the market growth. According to the ent surgical devices and equipment market analysis, a pre-market approval by FDA through FDA 510(K) is required for all the medical devices including ENT surgical devices. As announced by the FDA, the FDA 510(K) is expected to see several updates to regulate safety, technology, and capabilities in the medical devices space. The European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) presented a few changes that would come into force by 2020. The changes made to the regulation were in terms of recertification of legacy devices, as well as changes in the definition of regulated devices, safety measures, and risk management.

Global ENT Surgical Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Modality: Hand-Held Devices, Portable Devices, Fixed Devices

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, ENT Clinics

By Product: Hand Instrument, ENT Surgical Lasers, Powered ENT Surgical Systems, Radiofrequency Electrosurgical Devices, ENT Surgery Workstations, ENT Surgical Navigation System, ENT Visualization System, Surgical Microscopes

By Geography: The global ENT surgical devices and equipment market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Stryker, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, KLS Martin LP, Acclarent Inc, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Olympus, and ClaroNav.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

