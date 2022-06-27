Global Nasal Splints Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Nasal Splints Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Nasal Splints Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nasal splints market size is expected to grow from $4.63 billion in 2021 to $4.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global nasal splint market size is expected to grow to $6.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Owing to the rising numbers of rhinoplasty surgery and the use of nasal splints for post-operative care, the market for nasal splints is forecasted to grow.

The nasal splints market consists of sales of nasal splints. These nasal splints are devices that are used to prevent nasal bone movement from their positions to avoid side effects such as nose bleeding, inflammation inside the nostrils, and maintain the shape of the nose after any reconstructive surgery or rhinoplasty.

Global Nasal Splints Market Trends

Nasal splints made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity in the industry, as they do not require surgical removal after implantation. The biodegradable materials in nasal splints include plant-based and bioresorbable materials. They help in controlling bleeding after surgery or nasal trauma, eliminating the need for painful nasal packing removal for patients, and act as an adjunct to aid in the natural healing process.

Global Nasal Splints Market Segments

The global nasal splints market is segmented:

By Type: Malleable Nasal Splints, Airway Nasal Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, Research Centers, Others

By Application: Plastic Surgery, Rhinological Operations, ENT Surgery, Others

By Route of Administration: Intranasal Segment, Extranasal Segment

By Geography: The nasal splints global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Boston Medical Products Inc, Innovia Medical LLC, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, DTR Medical, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Network Medical Products, Summit Medical Group, and Surgiform Technologies LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

