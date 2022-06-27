Essential Oils Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Essential Oils Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global essential oils market reached a value of US$ 10.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Essential oils are lubricants made from the roots, seeds, wood, stems, fruits, barks, leaves, flowers, etc., of plant species using carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction, steam distillation, and expression processes. They can be divided into various kinds, such as cedarwood, lavender, eucalyptus, lemongrass, rosemary, etc. Essential oils have unique fragrances and are mainly utilized in manufacturing perfumes, shampoos, soaps, cleaning gels, etc. They enhance the sensory properties of agricultural items, including food commodities and animal feeds, and have several therapeutic characteristics. As a result, essential oils find widespread applications across various sectors, such as healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), aromatherapy, cosmetics, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing number of individuals diagnosed with dermatological, respiratory, and dental disorders across countries is among the primary factors driving the essential oils market. Besides this, the development of lubricants in several forms, including decongestants, carminative, expectorants, antibacterial, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating utilization of essential oils as repellents, chemical preservatives, edible film coatings, and odorants in detergents and paints is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the growing product popularity in promoting quality and safety of seafood, dairy, cereal-based items, processed fruits, vegetables, etc., on account of the rising need for extended shelf-life, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of these lubricants as natural additives and flavoring agents in the conservation and preservation of food products is anticipated to bolster the essential oils market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Biolandes

doTerra

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

Falcon Essential Oils

Farotti S.R.L.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Reynaud & Fils

India Essential Oils

Moksha Lifestyle Products

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

The Lebermuth Company

Ungerer Limited

Young Living Essential Oils.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, sale channel and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Cedarwood Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Lavender Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Rosemary Oil

Tea Tree Oil

Ylang Ylang Oil

Others

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Food and Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Others

Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Others

Cleaning and Home

Kitchen Cleaners

Floor Cleaners

Bathroom Cleaner

Others

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Me

xico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

