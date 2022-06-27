Global Food Encapsulation Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food encapsulation market size is expected to grow from $34.25 billion in 2021 to $36.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global food encapsulation market size is expected to reach $46.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.12%. The rising demand for fortified and functional foods is expected to propel the food encapsulation industry growth.

The food encapsulation market consists of sales of food encapsulation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for incorporating food ingredients, cells, enzymes, and certain other materials into small capsules. The food encapsulation technique is widely used in the food industry, as the encapsulated materials are protected from heat, moisture, or other extreme condition. Food encapsulation is used to mask taste, color, flavor, and odor, and enhance the viability and stability of the food product.

Global Food Encapsulation Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food encapsulation market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.

Global Food Encapsulation Market Segments

By Technology: Micro Encapsulation, Nano Encapsulation, Hybrid Technology, Macro Encapsulation

By Shell Material: Polysaccharides, Proteins, Lipids, Emulsifiers, Others

By Core Phase: Minerals, Organic Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Probiotics, Additives, Essential Oils, Prebiotics, Other Substances

By Application: Dietary Supplements, Functional Food Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy Products, Others

By Geography: The global food encapsulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Royal DSM, FrieslandCampina, Kerry, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Symrise, Balchem Inc, Firmenich SA, Advanced Bionutrition Corp, Aveka, Lycored, Encpasys LLC, Blue California, FierslandCampina Kievit, Coating Place Inc, Vitablend, Clextral, Tastetech and Givaudan

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

