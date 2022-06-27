Strategies For Global Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hematology analyzers and reagents market size is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The global hematology analyzer and reagent market is expected to grow to $5.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market consists of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.

Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Trends

Hematology analyzers manufacturers are increasingly investing in the research and development of analyzers with microfluidics technology that use low volumes of samples and reagents. Microfluidics deal with the flow of liquids inside channels as small as a few micrometers. Low reagent consumption by hematology analyzers with microfluidics technology helps reduce operating costs significantly.

Global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Segments

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented:

By Product: Hematology Analysers, Hemostasis Analysers, Plasma Protein Analysers, Hemoglobin Analysers, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyser, Coagulation Analyser, Flow Cytometers, Slide Stainers, Differential Counters, Hematology Stains

By Application: Anemias, Blood Cancers, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, Others

By End-User: Specialized Research Institutes, Hospitals, Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Others

By Geography: The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, Sysmex, BioSystems, Boule, Danaher, Diatron, and Drew Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

