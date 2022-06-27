Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.23% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is used for evaluating the symptoms and patterns of diseases to offer better support, guidance, feedback, etc., to healthcare providers. It utilizes various software programs with complex algorithms that replicate human senses in the analysis, interpretation, and comprehension of medical data. In addition to this, systems equipped with AI can provide digital consultations, cost-effective drug creation, management facilities, etc., and track health status via smart wearable devices.
Market Trends
The increasing utilization of robots for surgical and rehabilitation procedures is primarily driving the artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of numerous advanced technologies, such as AI in medical devices and systems for convenient and secure management of data, generating patient-specific information, providing clinical diagnosis, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of digitalization in the healthcare sector is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population and the growing integration of artificial intelligence in smart devices for assisted living, fall detection, virtual companions, etc., are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies across countries to improve the AI infrastructures and the rising investments in R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the artificial intelligence in healthcare market over the forecasted period.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amazon Web Services Inc.
Cloudmedx Inc.
DeepMind, Enlitic Inc.
General Vision Inc.
Google Inc.
International Business Machines
iCarbonX, Intel Corporation,
Medtronic
Micron Technology Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Next It Corporation
Nuance Communications Inc.
Nvidia Corporation
Siemens Healthcare
Welltok Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, technology, application, end user and geography.
Breakup by Offering:
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Technology:
Machine Learning
Context-Aware Computing
Natural Language Processing
Others
Breakup by Application:
Robot-Assisted Surgery
Virtual Nursing Assistant
Administrative Workflow Assistance
Fraud Detection
Dosage Error Reduction
Clinical Trial Participant Identifier
Preliminary Diagnosis
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Healthcare Providers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Patients
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
