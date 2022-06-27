On the 110th Anniversary of the RMS Titanic Disaster, E/M Group to Showcase Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at SITEM

Grand Staircase - Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

World-class Touring Exhibition Company to Present its Highly Popular Exhibits at International Trade Show

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From June 28 to 30, 2022, Atlanta-based Experiential Media Group ‘EMG’ LLC (“E/M Group”), a recognized leader in creating and touring world-class exhibitions that utilize captivating settings and authentic artifacts and objects in engaging environments will showcase two of its most popular exhibitions at the 2022 SITEM, the premiere international trade show for museums, cultural venues, and tourist sites, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. E/M Group will spotlight TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition and BODIES…The Exhibition.

Viewed by more than 30 million people worldwide, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is one of the highest attended exhibitions in history. More than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from the wreck site of Titanic are currently on display along with full-scale room re-creations, interactive environments, compelling stories, and exclusive video of how the Titanic resides today in E/M Group’s permanent Las Vegas and Orlando exhibitions. Audiences may also be experience the exhibition virtually at www.titanic.live.

"The fascination surrounding Titanic is unprecedented,” comments Jessica Sanders, CEO, E/M Group. “2022 marks the 110th anniversary of the maiden voyage and tragic sinking of the luxury liner and we continue our work to uphold the legacy of the ship, her passengers, and crew. We find that people deeply connect to many parts of the Titanic story and we have been able to successfully meet this interest in Europe in prior decades. We’re pleased to be able to showcase the exhibition to the representatives of venues and countries attending SITEM, safely re-opening up our reach to European markets and audiences."

"Our Titanic exhibition was extremely well received at the recent AAM conference held in May,” says Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development. "We expect the same reception by our museum partners attending SITEM this month in Paris and look forward to presenting to them our two premiere exhibits, TITANIC and BODIES."

Also spotlighted, will be E/M Group’s popular exhibit - BODIES…The Exhibition that provides an intimate and informative view into the human body. Using an innovative preservation process, this exhibition allows you to see and celebrate your body’s inner beauty in ways that you never dreamed possible. More than 260 actual human bodies and organ specimens are meticulously and respectfully displayed, offering an unprecedented and truly unique look into your amazing body.

Visit E/M Group’s Booth #C18 and meet with company executives Jessica Sanders, CEO and Gautam Chandna, Director of Business Development.

Date/Hours: June 28 – 30, 2022. 9.00 AM - 6.30 PM

Venue: Carrousel du Louvre, 75001 Paris

Email gachandna@emgroup.com for more information.

About Experiential Media Group (E/M Group) - Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. E/M Group’s affiliate, RMS Titanic, Inc., serves as the salvor in possession of RMS Titanic. RMS Titanic, Inc., and has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. The Company’s exhibitions captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, amazing specimens and animatronic creatures. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at www.emgroup.com.

About SITEM - The SITEM was first created by the OCIM (Office de Coopération et d’Information Muséographiques) in Dijon under the aegis of the French Ministry of National Education, to meet the needs of scientific and natural history museums. Upon request from the Ministry, Jean François Grünfeld took over and reorganised the exhibition. Its scope was widened to cover all suppliers and service providers for all types of museums. “Exercice de Style” was then integrated for set design, the “Museum Innovation Label” was awarded to exhibitors for their technical feats, by an international jury. In 2004 for the eighth edition, the SITEM became an annual event. Communication was improved progressively, and the programme of conferences was broadened to cover topics related to the town, architecture and cultural tourism. In 2006, the exhibition applied for and received, for the very first time, sponsorship from the French Ministry of Culture.