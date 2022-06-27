Personal Care Ingredients Market Demand, Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Personal Care Ingredients Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Personal Care Ingredients market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Personal Care Ingredients market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Personal Care Ingredients market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Personal Care Ingredients industry to give an overall analysis.

This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key market participants include Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Personal Care Ingredients market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Personal Care Ingredients market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Personal Care Ingredients market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Personal Care Ingredients Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Personal Care Ingredients Market:

The skincare segment held the largest market share of 39.2% in 2019. Increasing demand for anti-aging ingredients among elderly population for attaining rejuvenated skin is driving the utilization of personal care ingredients in skincare applications.

The conditioning polymers segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand among consumers for safe, multifunctional, and natural ingredients is expected to drive the conditional polymers segment in the near future.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2019. Increasing interest of cosmetics companies in the region to replace synthetic ingredients with natural variants is contributing to the market in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

