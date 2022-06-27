At a CAGR of 3.9%, Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027
Rise in adoption of sustainable coatings with efficient and better aesthetics is driving the market for industrial maintenance coatings.
The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.
However, difficulty in achieving thin films of powder coatings is limiting the market for industrial maintenance coatings. Additionally, in water-based coatings, the need for more drying time of the coatings is expected to hamper the demand for the market during the forecast period. Changing environmental regulations for achieving longer sustainability and performance at a low cost are driving the market. The ease in application of the coatings, implementation of stringent environmental regulations, and increased durability of the coatings, is projected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period. Enhanced efficiency results in cost savings.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Solvent-based coatings are favored over water-based coatings in humid areas. Solvent-based coatings are used to achieve a higher level of gloss than water-based coatings. They are employed by various end-users such as marine, automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, and power & steam generation industries.
Acrylic resin is available in aqueous and solvent-based systems. These resins are also known for their good oxidative property and UV stability. It offers ideal resistance to extreme environmental conditions and enables rapid setting.
The energy & power segment is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as there exists high demand for industrial maintenance coatings in applications such as flares, chimneys, and storage tanks
Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings industry.
The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings space
Segmentation:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial maintenance coatings market based on technology, resin type, end-use industry, and region as follows:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder
100% Solids
Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Alkyd
Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Energy & Power
Transportation
Metal Processing
Construction
Chemical
Others
Global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Overview of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional Industrial Maintenance Coatings share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
