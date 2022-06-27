Clear Aligners Market Set To Grow At 19% Rate With Improved Dental Service Offerings

Clear Aligners Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Players in the industry are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence technology to improve dental service offerings which is one of the key clear aligners market trends. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that deals with the stimulation of human intelligence through robotic devices. The predictive analytics offered by machine learning; a branch of Artificial Intelligence helps the practitioners to target their patients by analyzing a large volume of patient data. According to the clear aligners market research, the providers are availing chat bots in their websites to talk to patients with automated replies. Chat bots are software applications that use artificial intelligence to stimulate conversation with humans.

The clear aligners market size is expected to grow from $1.37 billion in 2020 to $3.12 billion in 2025 at a rate of 17.9%. The clear aligners market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2025 and reach $7.54 billion in 2030.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of clear aligners market growth during this period. Areas of particular developments are likely to be robotics and minimally invasive surgery technologies. The clear aligner market will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by these technologies. For example, laser technology is being used by doctors to eliminate discomfort to patients during dental procedures. The UK Dental Laboratories has integrated CAD/CAM software into the dentistry services to provide accurate and consistent precision in the services. Advances in the fields of digital technology and 3D printing will drive the clear aligner market as they will enable companies to customize aligner efficiently and in a cost-efficient manner.

Major players covered in the global clear aligners industry are Align Technology, Henry Schein, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, The 3M Company.

TBRC’s clear aligners market report is segmented by product into soft, medium, hard, by material type into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), poly-vinyl chloride (PVC), others, by age group into children/teenagers, adults, by application into hospitals, dental and orthodontic clinics.

