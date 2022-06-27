Foreign Exchange Market Analysis 2022-2027, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Foreign Exchange Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. The global foreign exchange market reached a value of US$ 702 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,066.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Foreign exchange (FX), also known as forex, represents a systematic process that facilitates the conversion of the currency of a particular country into another. It is supported by utilizing several credit instruments, such as bank drafts, bills of foreign currency, telephonic transfers, etc. The fund transfer functions via financial institutions, electronic networks of banks, brokers, individual traders, etc. Foreign exchange finds wide-ranging applications for facilitating the flow of money derived from international trade.

Market Trends

The emerging digitization levels across international finance are among the primary factors driving the foreign exchange market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of FX, owing to its various benefits, including minimal trading costs, 24×7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency, liquidity, vast trading volume, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of internet-based platforms that offer convenient and seamless currency exchange services and ensure the delivery of goods and services in a centralized setting is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating need for improved security mechanisms for trading is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the introduction of numerous technological advancements, including the availability of outright forward, which enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate and protects the exporter, investor, and importer from future rate fluctuations, is anticipated to fuel the foreign exchange market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

XTX Markets Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of counterparty, instruments and geography.

Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Instruments:

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

