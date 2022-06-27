Submit Release
Foreign Exchange Market Analysis 2022-2027, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Foreign Exchange Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027. The global foreign exchange market reached a value of US$ 702 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,066.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Foreign exchange (FX), also known as forex, represents a systematic process that facilitates the conversion of the currency of a particular country into another. It is supported by utilizing several credit instruments, such as bank drafts, bills of foreign currency, telephonic transfers, etc. The fund transfer functions via financial institutions, electronic networks of banks, brokers, individual traders, etc. Foreign exchange finds wide-ranging applications for facilitating the flow of money derived from international trade.

Market Trends

The emerging digitization levels across international finance are among the primary factors driving the foreign exchange market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of FX, owing to its various benefits, including minimal trading costs, 24×7 trading opportunities, high transactional transparency, liquidity, vast trading volume, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of internet-based platforms that offer convenient and seamless currency exchange services and ensure the delivery of goods and services in a centralized setting is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the inflating need for improved security mechanisms for trading is also augmenting the global market. Besides this, the introduction of numerous technological advancements, including the availability of outright forward, which enables the trader to lock the current exchange rate and protects the exporter, investor, and importer from future rate fluctuations, is anticipated to fuel the foreign exchange market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citibank
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
HSBC Holdings plc
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Royal Bank of Scotland
UBS AG
Standard Chartered PLC
State Street Corporation
XTX Markets Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of counterparty, instruments and geography.

Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers
Other Financial Institutions
Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Instruments:

Currency Swap
Outright Forward and FX Swaps
FX Options

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

