Tea Extracts Market | Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2027

A substantial rise in tea usage and rise in awareness about health among consumers is the key factor boosting the market.

Market Size – USD 2.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of green tea. ” — Emergen Research

The tea extracts market is projected to reach value of USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research.

Health consciousness among consumers, higher affordability of tea than its alternatives, and increase in consumption of soft beverages are some of the key factors driving the market. The recent mentionable rise in the consumption of tea has been quite beneficial for the market.

Rejuvenating characteristics of tea extracts that work as an instant energy booster have been driving the tea extracts market substantially over the last few years. Also, benefits in terms of weight loss and de-stressing offered by chemicals in tea extracts are some of the drivers of the market.

As well as new entrants in the Tea Extracts market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players in the tea extracts market include Teawolf, AVT Tea Sources Ltd, Frutarom, Givaudan, Finlays, and Taiyo International

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Tea Extracts market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

In June 2019, Givaudan opened a new center for innovation in Switzerland. The workspace is spread over 12,000 square kilometers.

Oxidation level for Oolong tea leaves varies from 8% to 85%, which plays an important role in the taste. Some of the Oolong tea leaves, such as Se Chung, taste fruity and have aroma of honey.

Same as Oolong tea, green tea also has its origin in China. Alongside China, the plant is cultivated in India also. Green tea tastes similar to vegetables, as it has an organic taste.

North America is expected to dominate the global tea extracts market, due to high consumption of the premium range of tea extracts among people in the region

Due to increase in the prevalence of heart diseases and obesity, green tea extracts are witnessing high demand, as consumers have started becoming conscious about their health.

The global Tea Extracts market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Tea Extracts sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the tea extracts market based on form, distribution channel, application, nature, type, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Liquid

Powder

Encapsulated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Nature Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Conventional

Organic

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Tea Extracts Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Tea Extracts market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Tea Extracts industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Tea Extracts market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

