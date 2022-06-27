Global Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market size is then expected to grow to $26.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. According to the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market forecast, the fact that COVID-19 is essentially a respiratory ailment has boosted the use of respiratory monitoring devices, in turn contributing to the growth of this market.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc.

Global Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends

The companies in the market are increasingly using AI to develop respiratory devices to treat Asthma and COPD which is shaping the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market growth. Artificial intelligence supports the development of innovative sensors-equipped inhalers which help patients to track their dosage intake. These sensors are durable and consume less power and help caution the patients by noting the differences or fluctuations in respiration. These are used for both add-on and embedded inhalers. According to the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market analysis, these inhalers with sensors can track data automatically and can alert both the doctors and patients about the health condition of the patients. Also, the companies in developing devices such as AI aided imaging systems and AI aided platforms that will act as voice biomarkers.

Global Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Segments

The global respiratory devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers

By End-User: Homecare Settings, Hospitals

By Technology: HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Filtration, Microsphere Separation, Hollow Fiber Filtration, Others

By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Respiratory Devices and Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Resmed, and Dragerwerk AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

