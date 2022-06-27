MarketResearchReports.com: Global Acoustic Plasterboard market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027
Knauf, Saint-Gobain Construction, and Etex Group together control 34% global market share of the Acoustic Plasterboard IndustryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study finds that the Global Acoustic Plasterboard market has a total revenue of 2819 M USD back in 2016, and increased to 3367 M USD in 2021. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Acoustic Plasterboard markets can be 4385 M USD by 2027. The CAGR of Acoustic Plasterboard is 4.55% from 2021 to 2027.
Acoustic plasterboard is typically manufactured with a higher density core than other types of plasterboard so it makes it more resistant to the transfer of sound. The sound has a denser material to travel through which dissipates the sound as it passes through. This allows acoustic plasterboard to boast the same thickness as non-acoustic plasterboard because it isn’t manufactured to be thicker, just denser. Acoustic plasterboard is used in many applications. The most common is for use as a material to create a partition wall which will minimize sound transfer between rooms.
North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 40% in 2016 and 41% in 2021, an increase of 1%. In 2021, the Europe market share was 33%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
The top three companies are Knauf, Saint-Gobain Construction, and Etex Group with a revenue market share of 18%, 12%, and 4% in 2020.
