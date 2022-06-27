Algorithmic Trading Market 2022-2027: Statistics, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Report

Algorithmic Trading Market 2022-2027

Global Algorithmic Trading Market to Grow at 11.4% During 2022-2027, Bolstered by Advancements in Technology | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Algorithmic Trading Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global algorithmic trading statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global algorithmic trading market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027. Algorithmic trading or automated trading refers to the process of executing automated pre-programmed trading instructions and evaluating variables like volumes, price, and time. It uses a computer program that follows a defined set of instructions to place a trade. Algorithmic trading generates profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for a human trader. The process benefits traders with the data processing speed over the conventional human traders. It also facilitates transactions in the financial sector by utilizing advanced mathematical tools. Algorithmic trading transforms the market by making it more liquid and systematizes the trading by ruling out the impact of human emotions on trading activities. It is increasingly employed to generate profits, minimize transactional costs, and enable investors to control the trading process.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of algorithmic trading across small and medium enterprises to increase efficiency and generate profit. Besides this, the rising need for fast, reliable, and effective order execution and reducing transaction costs are fueling the market growth. Apart from this, institutional investors and big brokerage houses use algorithmic trading to cut down on costs associated with bulk trading. Moreover, algorithmic trading is utilized in various situations, including order execution, arbitrage, and trend trading strategies. It also leverages the speed and computational resources of computers relative to human traders. In addition to this, favorable government regulations and the growing demand for market surveillance are propelling the demand for algorithmic trading across the globe. Furthermore, advancements in technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and application programming interface (API) with algo-trading, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Vela Trading Systems LLC

• MetaQuotes Software Corp.

• Trading Technologies International, Inc.

• SAG Deutschland GmbH

• AlgoTrader AG

• uTrade Solutions Pvt Ltd

• Automated Trading Softtech Pvt. Ltd

• Kuberre Systems, Inc.

• InfoReach, Inc.

• Virtu Financial

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

• Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

• iRageCapital Advisory Pvt Ltd,

• 63 moons Technologies Limited

Breakup by Trading Types:

• Foreign Exchange (FOREX)

• Stock Markets

• Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)

• Bonds

• Cryptocurrencies

• Others

Breakup by Components:

• Solutions

o Platforms

o Software Tools

• Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

