Agricultural Micronutrients Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Agriculture micronutrients are essential plant nutrients added to the soil in small quantities. Boron, iron, zinc, molybdenum and manganese are some of the commonly used agricultural micronutrients. They are utilized to increase the yield and quality of agricultural products and are found in non-chelated and chelated forms. They also provide the essential nutrients required for optimal plant growth and development. They are widely used with soil, fertigation systems and foliar sprays. Micronutrients are mixed with dry and liquid fertilizers to provide uniform distribution of nutrients and promote plant metabolism.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Trends:

The global agricultural micronutrients market is primarily being driven by the rising incidences of micronutrient deficiency in the soil. Agricultural micronutrients are essential for the overall growth of the plant, especially in soil with low organic matter and high calcium carbonate content. Moreover, the widespread adoption of zinc chelate-based agricultural products is providing a thrust to the market growth as zinc is essential for the production of auxins that facilitate growth and stem elongation in plants. Other factors, including the widespread utilization of fertilizers enriched with micronutrients for protection against insects and ultraviolet (UV) radiations, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of environment-friendly agrochemicals, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ATP Nutrition (Concentric Agriculture Inc.)

Balchem Corporation

BASF SE

Compass Minerals International

Coromandel International Ltd. (Murugappa Group and EID Parry)

Corteva Inc.

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC (Marubeni Corporation)

Nufarm Canada, Stoller USA Inc.

The Mosaic Company

Valagro SpA (Syngenta Crop Protection AG)

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Chelated

Non-Chelated

Breakup by Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

