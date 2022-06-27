Agrochemicals Market Industry Growth, Trends, Top Organizations and Forecast 2022-2027

Agrochemicals Market

Agrochemicals are chemical compounds that protect and improve the quality of farm products.

Agrochemicals are chemical compounds that protect and improve the quality of farm products. They assist in safeguarding the produce from pests, weeds, and fungi and enhancing the overall yield. They also aid in preventing diseases and mitigating nutrient deficiencies in plants. As a result, they are extensively applied on the crops of grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, and vegetables worldwide.

Agrochemicals Market Trends:

The thriving agriculture sector and the increasing preference for natural food products among individuals represent one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, due to the considerable rise in concerns about agriculture sustainability and soil health, leading players are introducing environment-friendly, more efficient, and cost-effective agrochemical variants. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for exotic flowers, fruits and vegetables that are grown in controlled environments and specific nutritional content in the soil, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, inflating income levels and the implementation of favorable government policies are driving the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

Dow Inc.FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Nutrien Ltd

Syngenta Group

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Yara International ASA.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fertilizer Type:

Nitrogen Fertilizer

Phosphatic Fertilizer

Potassic Fertilizer

Others

Breakup by Pesticide Type:

Fungicides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

