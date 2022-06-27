Video Editing Software Market Size Hit USD 3.15 Billion in 2028 | Autodesk, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Apple, Inc, Etc.

Reports And Data

Video Editing Software Market size: USD 2.04 Billion, CAGR of 5.6%, Increasing investments to launch more enhanced and user-friendly video editing software

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological developments in video editing softwares, robust growth in the media and film industry, and availability of wide range of video editing tools are key factors fueling global market growth

The global Video Editing Software Market size is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 5.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing adoption of Over The Top (OTT) platforms, increasing number of YouTubers and social media influencers, and rising adoption of cloud-based video editing software are driving global market revenue growth.

A video editing software enables the user to modify and edit, video clips and convert file formats, edit clips, frame cropping, color cross dissolving, sound addition, trimming, adjusting colors using various tools. Video editing software helps in the process of post-production and editing new videos in digital format and is one of the fasting growing markets across the globe. These software are widely used by professionals for editing commercials and promotional videos, videos for short films or television programs as well by beginners for personal use. Several video editing programs for available online to help beginners with the basis of video editing. In addition, there has been a sudden increase in the usage of video editing applications by social media handlers, YouTubers, and influencers to enhance the quality of their videos. Rapid growth in the media and entertainment sector, increasing demand for high-speed internet, rising adoption of video on demand, increasing production of video content on social media and OTT platforms, rising collaborations among brands and social media influencers are factors boosting global market growth. However, factors such as increasing incidence of software piracy and availability of various free versions of video editing software and open-source software are expected to hamper growth of the video editing software market going ahead.

Major players operating in the video editing software market are Autodesk, Inc., Adobe, Inc., CyberLink Corporation, Corel Corporation, Apple, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., TechSmith Corporation, Magix Software GmbH, ArcSoft, Inc., and Wondershare Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/111

Some key highlights in the report:

• Based on type, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period as these cloud-based editing softwares are resilient, fast, and easy to access from any location at any time.

• Among the application segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for significant revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of high-speed internet, emergence of YouTube channels and OTT platforms, rising number of collaborations among companies, brands, and influencers, rapid growth in the media and entertainment industry and extensive usage of good video editing software for short films, promotional content, and advertisements.

• North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as presence of key market players, availability of various video editing softwares, high adoption of OTT platforms and on-demand video services, emergence of highly skilled video editors, and continuous efforts to launch upgraded versions of video editing softwares.

• The video editing software market in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapidly growing consumer electronics sector and media and entertainment industry, increasing demand for high-speed internet services, smartphones, smart devices, rapid growth in social media steaming, and increasing adoption of OTT platforms and video-on-demand. In addition, rising disposable income and increasing number of social media influencers and YouTubers is fueling market growth in Asia Pacific.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/video-editing-software-market

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the video editing software market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Commercial

• Personal

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/111

Key Advantages of Video Editing Software Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Video Editing Software industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Video Editing Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.