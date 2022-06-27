Organic Dairy Market Report 2022-2027: Prices, Global Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Top Brands and Future Forecast

Organic Dairy Market

Global Organic Dairy Market to Reach US$ 34.8 Billion by 2027, Supported by the Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global organic dairy market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global organic dairy market reached a value of US$ 22.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Organic dairy products are a set of consumer goods primarily manufactured by utilizing natural milk procured from livestock with the assistance of organic cultivating techniques. They mainly involve various perishable products, including milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and cream. Organic dairy goods are rich in selenium, iron, antioxidants, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), omega-3 fatty acids, carotenoids, and iron that assist in strengthening muscles, inhibiting the risk of cancer, regulating healthy blood pressure levels, ensuring brain development, and enhancing metabolism. Apart from this, they aid in improving immunity and refueling exhausted muscles, due to which they are extensively consumed to meet individual nutritional goals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Organic Dairy Market Trends:

The organic dairy market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, along with the rising health consciousness and the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding the detrimental effects associated with the consumption of conventional dairy products made using synthetic ingredients. In line with this, the widespread adoption of organic dairy products in the food and beverages (F&B) sector for producing high-quality consumer goods, including soups, dips, and sauces, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the fueling food safety, environmental, and animal welfare concerns have prompted governments of several nations to promote the uptake of organic farming approaches by sensitizing farmers through campaigns and providing financial support. This, in turn, is positively stimulating the market growth. Moreover, significant technological advancements have resulted in the utilization of pasteurization, homogenization, and standardization operations to enhance the quality and nutritional value of organic dairy products, which is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes of consumers residing in developing nations and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce premium, low-fat organic dairy products in innovative packaging solutions, along with their easy availability across both online and offline distribution channels, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Arla Foods A.M.B.A

• Aurora Organic Dairy

• Organic Valley

• Horizon Organic

• Whole Foods Market

• Kroger

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fluid Milk

• Yogurt

• Cheese

• Butter

• Cream

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Pouches

• Tetra-packs

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Convenience and Grocery Stores

• Organic Specialty Stores

• Online/E-Retailing

• Direct Sales

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

