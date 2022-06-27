Agricultural Enzymes Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Agricultural Enzymes Market

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the agricultural enzymes industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on agricultural enzymes market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.

The market is segmented by size and region.

Agricultural enzymes are bioactive compounds that act as catalysts to accelerate chemical reactions and enhance the absorption of soil nutrients in plants. They are commonly available in proteases, sulfatases, phosphatases and dehydrogenases variants. Agricultural enzymes are widely used for oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, grains and ornamentals crops. They aid in enhancing crop fertility, improving crop efficiency, growth and protecting against various pests and diseases. These enzymes are extensively used in agricultural-based biotechnological processing, such as processing of crops and crop residues, enzyme-assisted silage fermentation, bioprocessing of fibers and the production of various animal feed supplements.

Agricultural Enzymes Market Trends:

The global agricultural enzymes market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing demand for organic food products among the masses. Moreover, the widespread adoption of environment-friendly compounds containing various bio-stimulants, bio-fertilizers and micro-organisms for the production of agricultural enzymes is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising concerns regarding food safety, along with the implementation of various government initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods Plc)

Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS)

Aries Agro Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bioworks Inc.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Stoller Group Inc.

Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Enzyme Type:

Phosphatases

Dehydrogenases

Sulfatases

Proteases

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Soil Fertility Products

Control Products

Growth Enhancing Products

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

