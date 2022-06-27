Agricultural Enzymes Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the agricultural enzymes industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on agricultural enzymes market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.
Informed covered in the report:
Historical market data from 2016-2021
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market
Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players
Agricultural enzymes are bioactive compounds that act as catalysts to accelerate chemical reactions and enhance the absorption of soil nutrients in plants. They are commonly available in proteases, sulfatases, phosphatases and dehydrogenases variants. Agricultural enzymes are widely used for oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, grains and ornamentals crops. They aid in enhancing crop fertility, improving crop efficiency, growth and protecting against various pests and diseases. These enzymes are extensively used in agricultural-based biotechnological processing, such as processing of crops and crop residues, enzyme-assisted silage fermentation, bioprocessing of fibers and the production of various animal feed supplements.
Agricultural Enzymes Market Trends:
The global agricultural enzymes market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing demand for organic food products among the masses. Moreover, the widespread adoption of environment-friendly compounds containing various bio-stimulants, bio-fertilizers and micro-organisms for the production of agricultural enzymes is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the rising concerns regarding food safety, along with the implementation of various government initiatives promoting sustainable agricultural practices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Foods Plc)
Agrinos Inc. (Agrinos AS)
Aries Agro Ltd.
BASF SE
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bioworks Inc.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Stoller Group Inc.
Syngenta AG (China National Chemical Corporation Limited).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Enzyme Type:
Phosphatases
Dehydrogenases
Sulfatases
Proteases
Others
Breakup by Product Type:
Soil Fertility Products
Control Products
Growth Enhancing Products
Breakup by Crop Type:
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Turf and Ornamentals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
