Food Enzymes Market Report 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

Food enzymes refer to biocatalysts that assist in the digestion of carbohydrates, proteins, fibers and fats. Some of the most commonly available food enzymes include amylase, protease and lipase that are generally found in bananas, mangoes, pineapples and avocados. Their consumption aids in improving digestion and boosting metabolism. Apart from this, they also help in muscle development and eliminating toxins from the body. Additionally, they are used in the fermentation of numerous bakery and dairy products.

Food Enzymes Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages sector. Along with this, the rising health concerns have led to the increasing adoption of nutrient-rich and high-quality ingredients, such as food enzymes, for preparing beverages, bakery and dairy products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses and numerous government initiatives for implementing food safety regulations across the sector, are providing an impetus to the market growth further.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Amway

BASF

DSM

Novozymes

Hansen

Kerry Group

Biocatalysts

Puratos Group

Advanced Enzyme Tech

Sequence Biotech

Amano Enzyme

Aum Enzymes

Bioseutica

Dyadic International Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Pectinase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Others

Breakup by Source:

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Breakup by Formulation:

Powder

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Processed Foods

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

