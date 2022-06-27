Food Enzymes Market Report 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand
The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the food enzymes industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on food enzymes market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.
Informed covered in the report:
Historical market data from 2016-2021
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027
Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market
Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players
Food enzymes refer to biocatalysts that assist in the digestion of carbohydrates, proteins, fibers and fats. Some of the most commonly available food enzymes include amylase, protease and lipase that are generally found in bananas, mangoes, pineapples and avocados. Their consumption aids in improving digestion and boosting metabolism. Apart from this, they also help in muscle development and eliminating toxins from the body. Additionally, they are used in the fermentation of numerous bakery and dairy products.
Food Enzymes Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages sector. Along with this, the rising health concerns have led to the increasing adoption of nutrient-rich and high-quality ingredients, such as food enzymes, for preparing beverages, bakery and dairy products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes of the masses and numerous government initiatives for implementing food safety regulations across the sector, are providing an impetus to the market growth further.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Amway
BASF
DSM
Novozymes
Hansen
Kerry Group
Biocatalysts
Puratos Group
Advanced Enzyme Tech
Sequence Biotech
Amano Enzyme
Aum Enzymes
Bioseutica
Dyadic International Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Carbohydrase
Amylase
Cellulase
Lactase
Pectinase
Others
Protease
Lipase
Others
Breakup by Source:
Microorganisms
Plants
Animals
Breakup by Formulation:
Powder
Liquid
Others
Breakup by Application:
Beverages
Processed Foods
Dairy Products
Bakery Products
Confectionery Products
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
