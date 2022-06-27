New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Offense committed in the presence of a child

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022 at 12:18 am

LOCATION: Stickney Road, Whiting, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

Unlawful Mischief

Offense committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Brian Mattison

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:18 am, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation that had taken place at a residence on Stickney Road in the Town of Whiting. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Brian Mattison had physically assaulted a household member during the incident and damaged property. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, he was released with conditions and is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/27/22

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.