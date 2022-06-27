Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Offense committed in the presence of a child

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022 at 12:18 am

LOCATION: Stickney Road, Whiting, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

                     Unlawful Mischief

                     Offense committed in the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Brian Mattison                                                 

AGE: 48 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:18 am, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation that had taken place at a residence on Stickney Road in the Town of Whiting. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Brian Mattison had physically assaulted a household member during the incident and damaged property. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, he was released with conditions and is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/27/22          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

