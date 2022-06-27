New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Offense committed in the presence of a child
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2022 at 12:18 am
LOCATION: Stickney Road, Whiting, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
Unlawful Mischief
Offense committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Brian Mattison
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:18 am, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation that had taken place at a residence on Stickney Road in the Town of Whiting. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Brian Mattison had physically assaulted a household member during the incident and damaged property. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, he was released with conditions and is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/27/22
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.