Polyol Sweeteners Market Share, Trends, Growth Rate, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Polyol Sweeteners Market

IMARC Group expects the global polyol sweeteners market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Polyol Sweeteners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on polyol sweeteners industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global polyol sweeteners market size grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global polyol sweeteners market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Polyols refer to organic compounds that are composed of several hydroxyl groups. Also known as sugar alcohols, they are characterized by a similar taste and texture to that of the table sugar. Widely obtained from different fruits and vegetables, they consist of versatile carbohydrates and minimal calories with a low glycemic index (GI). They are commonly used in the production of sweeteners and are commonly consumed as a sugar replacement in the preparation of a wide variety of food and beverages. Since their consumption is associated with maintaining blood sugar levels, promoting oral health and controlling weight, they are gaining widespread popularity across the globe.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyol-sweeteners-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand from the food and beverages sector. Polyol sweeteners are increasingly preferred to infuse sweetness to numerous drinks and desserts due to their low-calorie content. They are also utilized in the preparation of various bakery products, ice creams and jams and jellies. Moreover, escalating prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe has encouraged consumers to opt for foods with a reduced glycemic response, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the widespread adoption of polyol sweeteners in the pharmaceutical industry. They act as an excellent stabilizer and excipient in drug formulation, which has contributed to their increased uptake in the sector. Apart from this, these sweeteners are extensively employed in the formulation of various oral care products, including mouthwash and toothpaste, as their usage offers exceptional resistance to fermentation while providing a refreshing sweetness to the product.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyol-sweeteners-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• B Food Science Co. Ltd.

• BENEO GmbH (Südzucker AG)

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours Inc

• Hylen Co.Ltd.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Roquette Frères

• Sweeteners Plus LLC, Tereos

• Zuchem Inc

Polyol Sweeteners Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, form, function and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Sorbitol

• Xylitol

• Mannitol

• Maltitol

• Isomalt

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Liquid

Breakup by Function:

• Flavoring and Sweetening Agents

• Bulking Agents

• Excipients

• Humectants

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Sinus Dilation Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market

Dental Chair Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-chair-market

Synthetic Lubricants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/synthetic-lubricants-market

Data Visualization Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-visualization-market

Glamping Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/glamping-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.