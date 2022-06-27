Nanocoatings Market Expanding at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2022-2027

Nanocoatings Market

The global nanocoatings market reached a value of US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanocoatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on nanocoatings industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global nanocoatings market reached a value of US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2022-2027.

Nanocoating refers to a thin layer of microscopic particles that are used to alter the hydrophobic and oleophobic properties of a substrate surface. It acts as a barrier between the material and the environment to improve its aesthetic and functionality. As compared to conventional coating, nanocoating offers higher transparency, flexibility, lubricity, scratch, chemical and abrasion resistance.

Market Trends:

The increasing application of nanocoating in the automotive industry to provide long-term protection to paint surfaces is majorly driving the market growth. In addition to this, nanocoating is immune to ultraviolet (UV) rays, corrosion and harsh climatic conditions, which, in turn, is accelerating its utilization in the manufacturing of aircraft, ceramic tiles, marine equipment and glass windows. Moreover, the anti-microbial properties of the material are intensifying their application in the healthcare and food packaging industries, which is supporting the market growth. Continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to formulate cost-effective, self-cleaning, and water-repellant nanocoating are further creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BASF

• Bio-Gate

• Buhler

• Nanogate

• PPG Industries

• AdMat Innovations

• Cima NanoTech

• CG2 NanoCoatings

• Cleancorp

• Ecological Coatings

• Eikos

• Inframat

• Integran Technologies

• Nanofilm

• Nanomech

• Nanovere Technologies

• Nanophase Technologies

• P2i

• Surfix

• Tesla NanoCoatings

Nanocoatings Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and end-user.

Breakup by Product type:

• Anti-microbial

• Anti-fingerprint

• Anti-fouling

• Easy to clean

• Self-cleaning

Breakup by End-use:

• Construction

• Food packaging

• Healthcare

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Marine

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

