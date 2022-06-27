Siding Market Report, Industry Insight, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Siding Market

The global siding market reached a value of US$ 90.1 Billion in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$112.7 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on siding market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global siding market reached a value of US$ 90.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$112.7 Billion by 2026.

Siding is a material used in the exterior wall of a building to protect it from sun, wind, and rain. It is also used to prevent heat loss and to maintain the temperature inside the building. It refers to wood units or items that look like wood used on dwellings. Some examples of siding are clapboard, horizontal lap siding, vertical board siding, and shingles. The increasing product demand for siding materials that can withstand chemical exposure and be utilized as weatherproofing materials in the construction industry is strengthening the market growth.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/siding-market/requestsample

Global Siding Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the significant growth in the number of residential buildings expansion of the residential sector. In line with this, the increasing infrastructure development activities are positively influencing the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rising demand for the construction of residential and commercial buildings is catalyzing market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of siding materials to enhance the beauty appearance of commercial the buildings is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread availability of siding materials, such as wood, fiber, plastic, and others, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, increasing demand from the construction industry for siding materials that can withstand chemical exposure and be utilized as weatherproofing materials is strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the growing renovation activities and the introduction of green siding materials are anticipated to drive the market further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/siding-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Boral Limited

• Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

• James Hardie

• Kingspan

• Nichiha

• Louisiana Pacific

• Alumasc

• Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd.

• Ply Gem

• Knauf

• ETEX Group

• Lixil Group Corporation

• ROCKWOOL

• National Cladding

• Revelstone

• Wienerberger

Siding Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, end use and application.

Market Breakup by Material:

• Fiber Cement

• Vinyl

• Metal

• Stucco

• Concrete and Stone

• Brick

• Wood

• Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Offices

o Others

Market Breakup by Application:

• New Construction

• Repair and Maintenance

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

Cat Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cat-food-market

Performance Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/performance-analytics-market

Class D Audio Amplifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/class-d-audio-amplifier-market

Cumene Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cumene-market

Text Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/text-analytics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.