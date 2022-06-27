Heavy Commercial Vehicle HVAC Market to Generate $2.56 Billion by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

[452 Pages Research] Spike in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and growing demand for electric buses are factors that support the growth of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market. Based on type, the automatic segment was the largest market in 2010 and would maintain its dominancy through 2027. By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest CAGR through 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market generated $1.15 billion in 2010, and is projected to reach $2.56 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.04% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for thermal system and automatic climate control features in heavy vehicles, development of Intelligent Transport System and growing demand for electric buses provide impetus to the growth of the global HCV HVAC market. However, high installation and maintenance cost hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly refrigerants, increased demand for HVAC systems from developing nations, and augmented safety & comfort through the adoption of HVAC systems offer lucrative opportunities for expansion of the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market.

Download Report (452 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13491

Covid-19 Scenario –

The Covid-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market, owing to imposition of stringent lockdown and safety measures by the government such as ban on import-export of raw materials and social distancing, leading to diminishing demand for automobiles worldwide. The pandemic also led to huge supply and demand issues globally.

However, the move toward vaccination by governments all over the world and development of innovative HVAC technologies came as a boon to the heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market as these factors would aid the market's resurgence in the coming years.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13491

The heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market is analyzed across vehicle type, type, sales channel, input, and region. Based on vehicle type, the trucks segment captured the largest share in 2010, accounting for over two-fifths of the global market and would continue with its leadership status through 2027. However, the intercity buses segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the automatic segment was the largest market in 2010, grabbing more than half of the global market share and would lead the trail through 2027. The same is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13491

By region, Asia-Pacific captured the largest market share of more than one-third in 2010 and would witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 7.80% by 2027.

The key players of the global heavy commercial vehicle HVAC market explored in the report include Coachair Pty Ltd., Denso Corporation, Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Grayson Thermal Systems, Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co., Ltd., Internacional Hispacold Sa, Japan Climate Systems Corporation, Konvekta AG, MAHLE GmbH, Mobile Climate Control, Inc., ProAir LLC, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Pvt. Ltd., Subros Limited, SUTRAK Corporation, Trane Technologies PLC, TransACNR, Valeo, and Webasto Group.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5d880222c84dce36b54107ccee0b5f45





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Automotive HVAC System Market by Technology (Automatic and Manual), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), and Component (Evaporator, Compressor, Condenser, Receiver-drier, Expansion Valve and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

India Automotive HVAC Market by Technology (Manual and Automatic) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Bus HVAC Market by Type (Engine Powered HAVC and Electric Powered HAVC), by Application (Coach, Inner City Bus, and School Bus), and by Powertrain (ICE powered and Electric & hybrid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Automotive Coolant Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Lightweight Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicle) and Application (Engine Coolant, HVAC Coolant, Engine Lubricant, Brake Lubricant and Transmission Lubricant): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Switches Market by Type (Ignition Switches, HVAC Switches, Steering Wheel Switches, Window Switches, Overhead Console Switches, Seat Control Switches, Door Switches, Hazard Switches, Multi-Purpose Switches, and Others), Design (Rocker Switches, Rotary Switches, Toggle Switches, Push Switches, and Other Switches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com