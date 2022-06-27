PRESS RELEASE: STAKEHOLDERS SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS CONSULTATION TO INFORM THE REVIEW OF SAMOA QULIFICATIONS AND NATIONAL COMPETENCIES STANDARDS IN TRADE AREAS

SAMOA, June 27 - The Samoa Qualifications Authority hosted a two day consultation at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th, June 2022. The purpose of the consultations was to inform the review of the Samoa Qualifications (SQs) and National Competency Standards (NCSs) in five Trade Areas.

These reviewed trade areas are Automotive Engineering; Carpentry; Electrical Engineering; Fitting and Machining; Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. These SQs and NCSs in the five trade areas are currently registered on the Samoa Qualifications Framework (SQF) and are also delivered by some of our TVET providers including the National University of Samoa.

The development of existing SQs and NCS in these trade areas were completed in 2012 and subsequently registered on the SQF. In alignment with the SQF policies, the SQs are subject to a periodic review of five years after registration. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the SQA wasn’t able to review these on a timely basis. With the many SQs and NCSs now delivered by TVET providers, SQA is now in a much better position to conduct the reviews based on the feedback that the TVET providers, employers of these graduates, and graduates themselves will be providing.

The process of reviewing the SQs is implemented through 4 phases – Situational Analysis; Review of SQs and NCS; Validation of SQs and NCS; and Endorsement and Registration of Reviewed SQs and NCSs on the Samoa Qualifications Framework. The consultation was the first phase of the process to capture PSET providers, industries and all stakeholders’ feedback to improve on the current SQs and their embedded NCSs; to identify the mismatch of skills being taught in the SQs and skills requirements of employers; to identify skills gaps as currently observed in the workforce; and to provide feedback on general aspects to better inform the review of SQs and NCSs in these five trade areas.

The development and review of SQs and NCSs underpins the enhancement of the relevance of training at PSET providers. SQA may coordinate and facilitate these developments but it is the combined efforts of the industries and providers that really champion the quality and the relevance of SQs and NCSs.

The SQA wishes to acknowledge and thank all PSET providers and stakeholders for their contributions in our joint effort in reviewing the SQs and NCSs for the trade areas.

For more information please contact SQA on phone number 20976, email us on sqa@sqa.gov.ws or visit us at TATTE Building, Sogi.