Press Release: Situational Report (21st June to 23rd June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, June 27 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report confirmed 31 positive cases with 29 new community cases and 2 new cases identified at the border within the period commencing from 2pm, 21st of June to 2pm, 23rd of June 2022. This brings the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,843. Currently there is one (1) patient in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

The public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Eligible members of the public are urged to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 21st to 2:00pm June 23rd, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.