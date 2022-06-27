Erin Smith, Co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston, Featured in Authority Magazine

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Erin Smith, co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston

As the co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston, a nationwide HVAC company, Erin Smith was a natural choice to be interviewed by Authority Magazine.

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Smith, a co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston, was featured in Authority Magazine in an interview discussing the topic “How To Successfully Navigate Work, Love and Life As A Powerful Woman.” Erin Smith was a natural choice to be interviewed by Authority Magazine. She is a co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston, a nationwide HVAC company. In a male dominated industry, she has stood out from the crowd by growing the business quickly, to be in 5 locations across the country. Erin Smith is also a philanthropist and active volunteer in the Weston, Florida area through her charity work with Project We Care. Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes.

Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

In the interview, Erin Smith talks about how a successful, strong, and powerful woman can navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women. She talks about her backstory, what led her to her role as a co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston, interesting stories that have happened during her career, what powerful women can do in a context where others might be uncomfortable, and what could be done as a society to change the unease around powerful women. When asked about the three character traits that she thought were most important to her success as a business leader, Ms. Smith replied:

“Passion: I am incredibly passionate about my work with All Year Cooling Weston and it is what drives me to continue growing and expanding our business. Integrity: We have always been committed to providing the best possible customer service and products, and this commitment to integrity has helped us to build a strong reputation in the industry. Perseverance: It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to be successful in this industry, and I have learned over the years that nothing comes easy. You have to be willing to put in the time and effort necessary to achieve your goals.”

When asked about a time in which she had to endure an uncomfortable situation that men don’t typically endure to achieve success, Erin Smith shared this story:

“This is from just a couple years ago. I had the privilege of being invited to be part of a round table discussion with other female business leaders from in and around Weston, Florida. At one point I was asked about my experiences as a woman in a leadership position, especially since I work in what many consider a ‘man’s trade’. The host basically made me feel like I was on trial, and he grilled me with questions that were irrelevant and condescending. I very confidently rebutted his attempts and made the crowd feel 100% behind me since I was able to easily demonstrate my industry knowledge and also speak to the tremendous success we have had at All Year Cooling Weston. I would say this is just one example of what many women often have to deal with in difficult and hostile environments in order to achieve success.”

About Erin Smith, Co-founder of All Year Cooling Weston

Erin Smith is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, who currently lives in Weston, Florida. Erin was born in Santa Monica, California and at a young age moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She went on to graduate from South Plantation High School. Erin has been married to Thomas “Tommy” Smith for almost twenty years and together they have four children.

As a philanthropist, Erin Smith is involved in many community functions and charitable causes, especially in and around Weston, Florida. She and her husband have made many donations to the Broward County School system, in addition to their involvement as parents with school-related and extracurricular activities. Erin has been involved with giving to the JT Reading Room, which helps students improve their literacy skills and increase academic success rates. Along with All Year Cooling Weston, of which Tommy Smith is President, Erin has helped to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. The most noteworthy of her efforts is the work she has done with Project We Care.

Erin Smith and Tommy Smith co-founded Project We Care, a family-based non-profit organization that focuses on providing for the needs of veterans. By meeting with veterans and working with those involved with the Veterans Administration Subsidized Housing program, Erin and Tommy help assess the needs of local veterans and provide them with necessities such as food, clothing, and household goods. She helps to create a warm and welcoming home environment for these brave men and women. Additionally, Erin Smith works to cultivate a spirit of philanthropy in her children by helping in the Weston, Florida community with numerous causes.