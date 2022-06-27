National promotion month to begin in mid-November

VIETNAM, June 27 -

Customers at Hapro Mart. — Photo hanoitimes.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.

In its Decision No 1183/QD-BCT, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said promotion activities during the month will be held in both online and offline formats to stimulate domestic consumption and spur production and business, contributing to economic recovery and development post COVID-19.

The programme is also intended to raise consumers’ awareness of Vietnamese goods and services, promote products and culture of regions, and attract tourists, according to the ministry.

The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies in the implementation work.

Merchants and businesses looking to join the programme are advised to run their advertisement on the national public services portal at https://dichvucong.gov.vn.

The previous edition of the programme was held from December 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022. — VNS