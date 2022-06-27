Carver Financial Services Named Finalist in LUMINARIES Thought Leadership Award

The firm was recognized for its valuable contribution to the industry as a LUMINARIES Class of 2022 Finalist

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services is proud to be recognized as a Class of 2022 Finalist in the second annual LUMINARIES awards by ThinkAdvisor, the online resource center and publisher of ‘Investment Advisor’ magazine.

Previously chosen for the inaugural LUMINARIES Class of 2021, Carver Financial Services was once again selected as a finalist in ‘Thought Leadership & Education’. The category is open to firms “making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants”.

The finalists were chosen from hundreds of nominees and announced in mid-June. Among the other finalists for the ‘Thought Leadership & Education’ award this year are Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Bank of America.

ThinkAdvisor created the LUMINARIES Award to honor industry members for the dynamic and inclusive ways they are contributing to the ​​entire investment advisory ecosystem.

“We are honored to be recognized for thought leadership. As financial advisors that’s what we strive for.

“Today there is a huge volume of information available from multiple sources; however,

much of it is incomplete or just wrong. We take our role as educators seriously and are committed to helping our clients and community cut through the noise,” commented Randy Carver, President & CEO of Carver Financial Services.

Educational resources provided by Carver Financial Services include quarterly client memos, Randy Carver’s blog, and video content distributed through YouTube and the firm’s own Roku TV channel.

As a finalist, Carver Financial Services will be featured in the pages of ‘‘Investment Advisor’ magazine and on ThinkAdvisor.com's dedicated LUMINARIES content hub.

The winners will be announced at the 2nd Annual ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner held in New York City in November, 2022.

To learn more about the 2022 LUMINARIES, click here.



ABOUT CARVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

Since 1990, Carver Financial Services, Inc. has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living, while simplifying their lives. The firm manages over $2.3 billion in assets for clients globally, as of December 2021.

(Carver Financial Services Inc. offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.)