Mountain View High's Former Principal, Matt Johnson, Featured in Authority Magazine

Matt Johnson, former Principal of Mountain View High School in Vancouver, WA, talks about his interview with Authority Magazine.

Matt Johnson, a former Mountain View Principal and now CCTE Program Manager for Evergreen Public Schools, was interviewed by Authority Magazine.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Johnson, the CCTE Program Manager for Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington, is excited to share that he has recently been part of one of Authority Magazine's interview series.

In the interview, Matt shares his insights on what it takes to be a successful educator, including the importance of being student-focused, building positive relationships, and being adaptable.

Teaching for 10 years before being promoted to leadership roles, Matt knows firsthand the challenges and joys that come with being an educator.

"It is a demanding profession, but it is also one of the most rewarding," he said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students and to help them reach their full potential."

"I am honored to have been interviewed by Authority Magazine and to be able to share my thoughts on what it takes to be an effective educator," said Matt. "I hope that my insights will inspire other educators to continue striving for excellence in their classrooms."

At one point, he emphasized that no matter how challenging students may be, teachers should never give up on them. Matt believes that since we all come from different backgrounds and experiences, this may affect how students learn, but that should never be an excuse for not trying to reach them.

"As educators, it is our primary goal to use education to help close the opportunity gap and provide every student with an equal chance at success," he said. With education, we can help change the lives of our students," he continued. "It is so rewarding to see a student succeed who may have previously been struggling."

Matt is a strong believer that every student has the potential to succeed and that it is their job as educators to provide them with the support and resources they need to reach their full potential.

He is passionate about education and has dedicated his career to supporting educators and students. He has been in the education sector for over 21 years and has served in various roles, including teacher, Dean of Students, Associate Principal, and Principal. He is currently the CCTE Program Manager for Evergreen Public Schools.

"I never imagined that I would be in this position, but I am grateful for the opportunity to serve educators and students," said Matt. "I am excited to see what the future holds for education, and I hope that my work will help make a positive impact on the lives of those who are involved in it."

In the past, he shares that he has seen firsthand how education can positively impact the lives of students and believes that it is one of the most powerful tools we have to change the world.

"Education is the great equalizer, and it has the power to change the world," he said. "I am passionate about education and its ability to transform lives, and I will continue to fight for every student's right to an excellent education."

Furthermore, Matt also mentioned the importance of building positive relationships with students and families.

"It is so important to build positive relationships with students and families," he said. "When they feel supported and valued, they are more likely to trust us and be willing to take risks in their learning."

He also notes that it's critical to be adaptable as an educator since education is always evolving and improving with technology.

"Educators need to be adaptable so that they can keep up with the latest trends and technologies," he said. "It is important to use technology in a way that enhances learning, rather than replacing it."

As for his advocacy for quality education for everyone, Matt says he will continue to fight for it because he knows how important it is.

"I will continue to advocate for quality education for all students, no matter their zip code," he said. "I believe that every student deserves an excellent education, and I will do whatever I can to help make that a reality."

In his current role, Matt provides support and guidance to Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and teachers. He also works closely with business and industry partners to ensure that CTE programs are preparing students for successful careers.

"It is my belief that all students have the potential to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances," said Matt. "I am committed to helping every student reach their full potential and to prepare them for a successful future."

Furthermore, Matt is very happy that through the interview, he was able to share his story and how he became an educator. "I hope that my story will inspire other educators to never give up on their dreams and to continue to fight for what they believe in," he said.

"Being an educator is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done," he concluded. "I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of my students and to help them reach their full potential."

To learn more about Matt Johnson, check out his interview with Authority Magazine at https://medium.com/authority-magazine/matt-johnson.