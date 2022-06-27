Oasis Wealth Planning Advisors, LLC Combines With Winkler Financial Planning
Oasis Wealth now provides fiduciary wealth management services beyond Tennessee to Georgia, Alabama, and Florida
I was looking for someone that shared the same focus on serving clients the right way – with utmost integrity and a focus on financial planning as part art and part science.”ATLANTA, GA, U.S.A., June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Wealth Planning Advisors, LLC ("Oasis Wealth"), an Independent Fee-Only fiduciary Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") with headquarters in Nashville, TN and meeting locations throughout the Southeast, announced the combination with Scott Winkler of Winkler Financial Planning (“Winkler Planning”) of the Atlanta metro area.
— Scott Winkler
"We could not have found a better partner to join forces with," said Oasis Wealth’s Partner Steve Martin. "With Scott Winkler joining our team in the Atlanta metropolitan area and serving as a voice of tremendous wisdom and experience, we are able to elevate our game in service and advice to clients throughout Georgia and the Southeast."
Founded in 2007, Winkler provides tax-focused holistic financial planning, tax preparation, and investment management services for successful individuals and families. Scott Winkler, Founder and President of Winkler Financial Planning, will continue to serve as lead advisor for his clients. With meeting locations in Atlanta, Alpharetta, Kennesaw, and Gwinnett County, Scott and his Oasis Wealth family can serve clients throughout the Atlanta area. Scott Winkler is a CFP® practitioner and has his CPA/PFS.
“When looking for a partner to deliver top-notch services and provide long-term continuity for my clients, I was looking for someone that shared the same focus on serving clients the right way – with utmost integrity and a focus on financial planning as part art and part science,” said Scott Winkler, Founder of Winkler Planning. “I could not be more thrilled with what our combined firms can provide individuals and families throughout the Atlanta region, and I’m happy our fiduciary approach will continue for many years to come.”
The financial advisory firm offers its near retirees, retiree and surviving spouse clients the matched bucket approach in delivering investment management services. “We are thrilled to provide our tailored investment approach to even more clients in the Atlanta area and beyond,” said Mel Bond, CFP®, CFA, head of Investment Management Services at Oasis Wealth. “Near retirees and retirees are more concerned about income tax minimization and market volatility than ever before. Scott’s experience in those areas will only raise our standards in providing advice from a holistic perspective.”
About Oasis Wealth
Oasis Wealth Planning Advisors, LLC is an independent fiduciary wealth management firm that provides a tax-focused holistic financial planning and investment management. Oasis Wealth focuses on serving near-retirees, retirees and widows, and consults on retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, business succession planning, asset allocation, and investment advice as well as serving as advisor for 401(k) plans. With headquarters in Nashville, TN, Oasis Wealth serves clients throughout the Southeast with convenient meeting offices in major markets and the ability to deliver a personal touch through video conferencing. Oasis Wealth currently serves clients in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. The website is www.oasiswealthplanning.com.
Steve Martin
Oasis Wealth Planning Advisors
+1 615-881-3954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other