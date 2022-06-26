Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

AZERBAIJAN, June 26 - 26 june 2022, 09:58

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 26 June - the Armed Forces Day.

The post says: “Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan! I express my gratitude to our President, our brave soldiers and officers as we celebrate this holiday as a heroic nation with our heads held high! Thank you very much for your courage and endurance! Thank you for restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan!

May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace! I bow my head to mothers and fathers who raised such heroic sons, and wish them patience.

May peace and tranquility always reign in our Motherland!”

