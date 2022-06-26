Berlin Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003638

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 at 1552 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wrightsville Reservoir Picnic Area, Middlesex VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Tam Mai

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont

VICTIM: The VT State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or juveniles.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Wrightsville Dam Picnic area off VT RT 12 in Middlesex, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that Mai had assaulted a female and her child. Members of the public assisted the female and her child by breaking up the fight.

Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Mai assaulted the female, whom he was in a relationship with, and her child causing pain. Mai was located a short time after by Troopers and taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Mai was later lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/22 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex Saint Johnsbury

BAIL: 5,000

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

