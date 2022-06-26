Berlin Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003638
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 at 1552 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wrightsville Reservoir Picnic Area, Middlesex VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Simple Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Tam Mai
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, Vermont
VICTIM: The VT State Police does not release the information of victims of domestic violence or juveniles.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Wrightsville Dam Picnic area off VT RT 12 in Middlesex, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with multiple witnesses who advised that Mai had assaulted a female and her child. Members of the public assisted the female and her child by breaking up the fight.
Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Mai assaulted the female, whom he was in a relationship with, and her child causing pain. Mai was located a short time after by Troopers and taken into custody and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. Mai was later lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex Saint Johnsbury
BAIL: 5,000
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648