Shaftsbury Barracks/ Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B3001984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 at 0148 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

 

ACCUSED: Jason J. Ostler                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Bennington Police responded to a possible underage drinking party at a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Upon arrival by the Bennington Police, numerous individuals fled the scene, with several being stopped or returning on their own. These individuals were all identified as juveniles with several having consumed alcohol.

 

The owner of the property was identified as Jason J. Ostler. Ostler was aware of the juveniles being at his residence and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division for enabling consumption of alcohol by a minor.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/08/2022 at 0815 hours.          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

