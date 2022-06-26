Shaftsbury Barracks/ Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:22B3001984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 at 0148 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Enabling Consumption of Alcohol by Minors

ACCUSED: Jason J. Ostler

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Bennington Police responded to a possible underage drinking party at a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Upon arrival by the Bennington Police, numerous individuals fled the scene, with several being stopped or returning on their own. These individuals were all identified as juveniles with several having consumed alcohol.

The owner of the property was identified as Jason J. Ostler. Ostler was aware of the juveniles being at his residence and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division for enabling consumption of alcohol by a minor.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

