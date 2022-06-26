Learn online | Keyboard Guitar Violin Drums Piano Singing Dance Fitness Arts Robotics | Open for kids and adults

Admissions open for kids and adults S. MEENAKSHI, Founder, CEO- Art Splash Academy Stage performances and online

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsessed with a strong focus, steadfast commitment and discipline, an artist then even turn the passion into a profession, and steadily walking on the path with dedication, devotion and never dying attitude, finally enjoys the taste of success.

Meenakshi Senthil kumar is exemplifying the transformation of her passion into a successful profession. A former IT professional, she always followed her heart through ups and downs and eventually began providing training on various forms of arts with an student and artist-friendly approach by founding Art Splash Academy of Fine Arts in 2015 and nurturing a creative environment.

Meenakshi, a Woman Inspiration and Mompreneur awardee and a former IT professional, presently running Art Splash Academy of Fine Arts successfully since 2015. Art Splash Academy is a winner of Best Educational Start up, Difference maker in Arts and a Best E-School Awardee that trains kids, teens and adults on the western syllabus recognized by Trinity College London on Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Rock and Pop Vocals, and Violin on the Western syllabus and Bharatnatyam, Carnatic vocal, Hindusthani vocals, Light music, Violin, Mridangam, Flute and Tabla in Indian style, Arts from Sketches, Portraits to Tanjore art, Kerala Murals to Acrylics, Yoga, Zumba, Hip-hop, Jazz and special choreography for corporate events and occasions and more.

Her school provided great exposure to dance and vocal, both being her passion. She had participated in various cultural competitions and events during school and got recognized and awarded by those who were Chief Minister and Governor at the time. She even performed in the International sports festival inauguration dance that happened in India during her grade 12. The thrill was the music was composed by our Oscar awardee AR Rahman, India's pride. She used to actively participate in Lions club events, competitions and Book fairs every year.

To start any business, we need to have the investment and so she definitely wanted to save for that big day. It took her years and she decided after her younger kid was born. She wanted to balance work and family life better, without compromising both and also keep them growing.

She definitely wanted to be an entrepreneur in the education field. That was a decision taken probably about 2006 when she struggled balancing between regular office, training and transition travel to Singapore, Malaysia, pan India and global implementation of about five applications at once.

Her team are wonderful musicians around and she is proud of her team. They have been with her in ebb and flow. Despite their talents, there are many who face struggles as they don't have the proper support to get a loan or start their own academy. Their revenue is not consistent. Only a handful really meet heights and luck does matter. She well understands this. She has long associations with her team of teachers, and have trust in place. The lockdown had definitely pushed them hard. Though she did not give up.

Tough things don't last, tough people do!

Her teachers are well experienced to plan lessons and theory and make it reach students in a systematic way. This came as a major advantage for them and not only did they get new customers but also retained them.

Their online presence has helped reach out to many countries including Germany, Singapore, Ireland, Canada, US - California, Texas, Australia, UK, France, UAE and more...

Her clients include Junior, middle and high school Students, under graduates, working professionals like Doctors, Architects, IT professionals, Businessmen, Home makers, Corporates, Schools, gated communities and more…

Many customers abroad enrolled kids for their summer or winter camps on a regular basis during their vacation. They always requested online classes as the kids and parents got the comfort level. Many were impressed with their crash courses...Robotics, Aeromodelling and Animation were all fruits of Meenakshi's love for science and are custom made programs.

A 24hr support system has been kept in place to manage the time differences at different locations that they serve. A technical support system during sessions have helped to keep zero downtime.

She ensures not only do they train but also encourage and motivate the students to perform on live and stage shows and online platforms regularly.

She looks forward to serve more students with art passion.

