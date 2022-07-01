Entertainment Agency DCR L.L.C. Welcomes Marketing Lead Kelsey Means
Washington DC-based advertising and talent agency DCR L.L.C. is excited to announce the recent hire of Kelsey Means as Marketing Lead.
In only a week, Kelsey made an impact. She immediately helped strategically plan new marketing efforts. Our clients praised her for her work and she has shown a true passion for the music industry.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington DC-based advertising and talent agency DCR L.L.C. is excited to announce the recent hire of Kelsey Means as Marketing Lead. DCR L.L.C. provides all the services a recording artist needs to navigate the modern music industry confidently and successfully in one place. In a difficult-to-manage industry, DCR L.L.C. provides transparency, mentorship, and advertising expertise to elevate recording artists to new heights.
— Edward Scheindlin
After experiencing a 200% increase in revenue in the first six months of the year, DCR L.L.C. is excited to add Kelsey to the team to help lead us through our next stage of growth. Kelsey previously worked as a podcast host for Change in the Youth Music and Media and as an independent artist manager. She has found her passion for helping artists build careers. By guiding artists in the right direction, Kelsey gained a reputation in her community as a key contributor and is determined to help mold the next future icons in music.
This summer, we also launched our internship program and welcomed Felix Rudahunga as our Marketing Content Writer Intern. Felix Rudahunga is a writer and content marketing specialist who has written content for a host of blogs and small businesses. He also runs a blog that offers inspirational content for creatives and those looking to transition into the creator economy.
DCR L.L.C. would not be what it is today without the help of our amazing team. Already making an impact, we are grateful for the hard work and dedication of every member of our growing team. Keep up with what's new at DCR L.L.C. by visiting our website downersclub.com.
