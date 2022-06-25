Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,463 in the last 365 days.

San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association notified SF Mayor to Force SF Sheriff’ s Office to Increase Hiring

San Francisco Sheriff

San Francisco Sheriff

San Francisco Sheriff Miyamoto

San Francisco Sheriff Miyamoto

San Francisco Jail Rehabilitation Programs

San Francisco Jail Rehabilitation Programs

San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association contacted SF Mayor London Breed and requested that she intervene to force the SF Sheriff’s Office to increase hiring

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association wrote a letter to San Francisco Mayor London Breed and requested that she intervene to force the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office to increase hiring.

SFDSA President Ken Lomba stated, “We have been advocating for hiring over the last 5 years with Sheriff’s Administration. In the last two years the Sheriff’s Office has taken salary savings to an all time high, exhausting our deputy sheriff members.”

San Francisco Sheriff Miyamoto has told the San Francisco Board of Supervisors that he will expedite the hiring of 75 Deputy Sheriffs this year. Sixty new deputies and fifteen academy trained and/or laterals. The problem with this is more than 75 deputies will have resigned and retired by the end of this fiscal year which will put the Sheriff’s Office in a further negative.

To operate the San Francisco Jails, it requires 423 deputy sheriffs. Currently the jail staffing is minus approximately 130 deputy sheriffs. This is not the only staffing shortage at the San Francisco Sheriffs’ Office, the Field Operations Division which is primarily patrol and government building law enforcement is approximately 50 deputy sheriffs short. At the same time the managers and supervisors from sergeant to sheriff are nearly 100% staffed. During Sheriff Miyamoto’s term the amount of supervisors’ positions have increased, and field operation positions have increased. Both of those increases had negatively impacted the staffing within the San Francisco Jails.

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association asked Mayor London Breed to intervene to increase deputy sheriffs in the San Francisco Jails.

Kenneth Lomba
San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association
+1 415-696-2428
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association notified SF Mayor to Force SF Sheriff’ s Office to Increase Hiring

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.