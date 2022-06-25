Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Applauds President Biden’s Signing of First Comprehensive Gun Violence Package in Decades

Governor Tom Wolf today applauded President Joe Biden’s swift signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law.

“Today we as a nation took a comprehensive step to say, ‘enough is enough’ to gun violence-fueled tragedies,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m grateful to President Biden for immediately signing the bill. While there’s still work to be done, the quick work by Congress this week to pass this comprehensive, bipartisan package should be commended and I applaud those members in the Pennsylvania delegation who voted for this necessary legislation.”

The comprehensive package of gun violence prevention bills, now signed into law, includes important provisions to keep guns out of the hands of those deemed a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried, domestic partners. It also heavily funds community gun violence prevention programs – as done by Governor Wolf – and school mental health and safety initiatives.

