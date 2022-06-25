7 Ways Government Can Save Money and Keep Employees Safe With a UVC Light Cleaner
Cleanbox Technology can keep government employees safe while saving money and reducing the environmental impact of cleaning wipes
How implementing UVC sanitization in a government office and selecting the right UVC light cleaner can eliminate viruses, keep employees safe and save moneyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When implementing UVC sanitization in a government office, selecting a UV light cleaner that will eliminate viruses is critical to ensuring a healthy workplace. Outdated UVC lights such as mercury lamps and alternative solutions such as wipes cannot provide the consistent clean required for employee safety. Globally patented Cleanbox technology offers a solution to hygiene issues and eliminates the need for wasteful, inefficient disposable wipes.
1. By Choosing Technology That Allows for Targeted Pathogen Elimination
In order to use ultraviolet C rays to eradicate viruses and bacteria, the rays must hit the object at the correct intensity, without a barrier, for the appropriate amount of time. Despite common belief, most UVC wands cannot sanitize items adequately. Furthermore, when most handheld devices are used, the light is moved too erratically, and its intensity is unmeasured. As a result, such devices offer a false sense of security.
Cleanbox systems target the bacteria and virus destroying ultraviolet C rays directly at the item being treated, at the optimum intensity, and from the correct distance. Targeting and intensifying the rays emitted from patented LED UVC lights allows Cleanbox units to sanitize items from 99.999% of germs in 60 seconds, with minimal user involvement. This high level of targeting makes sure every device is thoroughly cleaned.
2. By Using LED UVC Units That Eliminate Communicable Diseases in Government Offices
The wavelength of ultraviolet C rays impacts its effectiveness at killing pathogens. Globally-patented UVC LEDs provide wavelengths of 265nM, which is the wavelength found to be the most disruptive to the genetic material inside bacteria and viruses. Virus and bacteria cells are destroyed when specific wavelengths destroy their RNA and DNA, prohibiting reproduction.
Extensive testing completed in a Biohazard Level 3 lab has proven that Cleanbox units effectively kill Sars Cov-2 (Covid-19) on masks and surfaces. Additionally, testing conducted in an independent lab showed Cleanbox devices kill both the Sars virus and the H1N1 virus (Swine Flu). Finally, Cleanbox systems have also been lab-proven to destroy the MRSA bacteria, an antibiotic-resistant Staph bacteria that is highly contagious and easily transmitted on shared items.
3. By Selecting Units That Remove Potential for Human Error
Using a UV lamp or wand to disinfect shared items allows too much room for individual error. The user is responsible for determining if the device is distanced appropriately from the UV light cleaner, ensuring that the rays reach every part of the surface and linger there long enough for decontamination. Additionally, it is impossible to ensure that every employee follows the proper steps required for total disinfection in a shared workspace.
The radical OmniClean system automates the disinfection process to ensure a total sanitization regardless of user. Offering 360-degree coverage and over 30 UVC LEDs, this unit features a 12" x 4" cleaning chamber with a rotating quartz plate. Phones, tablets, remotes, keyboards, and any other office supplies that fit can be cleaned with the OmniClean. It's as simple as pushing a button.
4. By Choosing LED Systems That Reduce Cleaning and Safety Costs
One of the numerous benefits of LED UVC units is the conservation of resources and reduction of funds spent on costly products such as disposable wipes. Wipes are a slow and ineffective method of sanitizing headsets and devices, creating excessive waste and an unverifiable level of cleanliness. Unlike most cleaning methods, Cleanbox units require only the initial purchase and don't need to be refilled, quickly paying off the purchase price.
While LED lights were once associated with shorter product lifespans, that isn't the case for Cleanboxe's patented system, which lasts at least three years and 10,000 working hours. In comparison, mercury UVC bulbs require more frequent replacement. Also, placing mercury UVC bulbs in a government office will necessitate the purchase of multiple mercury clean-up kits and safety training for the appropriate staff.
5. By Choosing a System That Doesn't Impact Air Quality
When standard ultraviolet bulbs are used at low wavelengths such as 185nM, ozone is released. Ozone is a highly reactive gas that interacts poorly with the human body. While ozone is valuable when found in the upper layers of the atmosphere, it causes respiratory issues when inhaled. When this gas is released in confined spaces such as offices, it can cause chest pain, coughing, sore throat, and aggravate chronic conditions such as asthma.
Ozone has also been found to weaken the body's ability to fight off infectious respiratory illnesses. This side effect is a risk that is not worth taking, especially as society attempts to move out of the Covid-19 pandemic. LED UVC lights are safe indoors and do not release ozone. Cleanbox systems allow employees to thrive in a clean workspace without inadvertently exposing them to other health risks.
6. By Choosing Safer Sanitization Methods Than Traditional UV Light Cleaners
The UV bulbs that are traditionally used for disinfecting items have the potential to cause injury. Traditional bulbs don't allow for the intensity of the light to be tailored, resulting in individuals being exposed to UVC radiation. When individuals are exposed to unregulated UV rays, there is an opportunity for skin and eye irritation to occur. Traditional UV bulbs are dangerous to look at, and the FDA has recorded hundreds of incidents of burns and ocular damage reported by users.
Cleanbox sanitizing units are crafted to ensure user safety during every single session. During the cleaning cycle, the user will be exposed to the UVC rays at no point. The boxes that house the LED lights are designed to prevent UVC lights from coming into contact with the user. If the device is opened during a cleaning cycle, the safety mechanism will activate, shutting down the machine and preventing the user from being exposed to light.
7. By Using Cleanbox Units Featuring Innovative Engineering Technology
Traditionally, mercury bulbs were the primary options for UVC light, but the hygiene landscape has evolved far beyond that option. Modern issues require cutting-edge technology, and the patented Cleanbox sanitation system renders cleaning methods such as wipes and mercury bulbs obsolete.
Cleanbox's proprietary LED UVC lights are the hygiene technology of the future, ensuring that the headsets and shared electronic equipment in government offices cannot breed viruses and bacteria. Protect employees from viral and bacterial threats by outfitting every office with UV light cleaner units.
LED UVC technology has numerous benefits in an office setting, and there are several options for sanitizing headsets, shared devices, and masks. Contact Cleanbox today; now is the time to revolutionize workplace hygiene practices.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
