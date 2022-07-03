Sanitization Solutions for Call Centers: The New Way to Disinfect Sharead Headsets and Phones
Cleanbox OmniClean is an all-purpose hygiene solution that achieves 99.999% decontamination in 60 seconds
Call centers can encourage employees to return to the workplace and keep them safe with Cleanbox UVC hygiene solutionsNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses around the world are still struggling to return to normal work methods. While remote work might have kept the company afloat during COVID-19, there's no substitute for in-person work. This is especially true in customer service. However, many employees are still reluctant to return to the office. Encourage them to come back to the call center with tools that disinfect phones and clean headsets with 99.999% efficacy. CleanBox delivers cleanliness, ease of use, and most importantly, confidence.
Cleanbox cleaning solutions were designed with enterprises in mind. Large companies have experienced massive disruptions to their workflows in recent years. Cleanbox wants to help them get back to normal. With reliable tools, it’s possible to create effective sanitization protocols that give workers the sense of security they need to get back into the office and lift enterprises to new heights.
Call Handling Challenges
Fielding customer service calls is one of the most important tasks large enterprises face. Poor customer service is a surefire way to sink a business. Uniting CSRs under one roof helps managers keep staff on track to meet targets and encourages collaboration. Having a call center also facilitates buying infrastructure in bulk, as it’s easier to install dozens of phones on a single office floor rather than distributing CSRs across many offices. The pandemic completely disrupted this workflow, though.
When centers closed, companies had to radically redesign their call fielding processes. Many employees have grown accustomed to this new way of working and are hesitant to return to their desks. In addition, there have been record numbers of resignations due to employees seeking other work opportunities. Training new employees takes time and money. As it is, CSRs tend to have high turnover rates. How can companies retain their best workers and attract better talent to the team?
Employees Vs. Enterprises
Companies and employees are currently in a stalemate. Businesses understand the value of having their employees in one place. Employees, on the other hand, seem to believe remote work can solve everything. Ironically, even though call centers frequently handle calls from other regions, they're one of the least suitable places to implement remote work. Handling calls at home introduces inconsistencies that give a bad impression of the business to customers.
Imagine if customers hear children crying in the background, a dog barking outside the window, or simply cannot communicate clearly due to a spotty internet connection. Using a central facility eliminates these issues. However, employees are understandably nervous about returning to work in a massive room full of people. All the plexiglass dividers in the world won't reduce the risk of infection in the workplace. CSR teams need reassurance that they will be in a safe, clean environment.
The Middle Ground
The key to bringing staff back into the office is to provide a clean environment. If employees feel that the company is taking steps to protect them, they're more likely to respond favorably to orders to return to the office. When it comes to customer service centers, this means that staff equipment needs to be sterilized, especially when shifts rotate. But it’s not enough to rely on the company’s sanitation services provider. Bring in modern technology.
For employees to feel safe at work, they need to be in control to some extent. Paranoid workers will always have lingering doubts about the efficacy of cleaning services. Modern technology, however, instills confidence. Put CleanBox units around the office and workers can disinfect their own gear quickly and effectively. Workers will appreciate the investment and the sensation of control. Consider the difference modern technology brings to shared spaces like call centers.
How to Clean Headsets
Perhaps the most important component in any large-scale call handling center is the headset. It's a central piece of equipment for communication. However, it sits on someone's head all day, and they breathe directly into the boom mic for hours on end. It is, unquestionably, contaminated within moments of being used. Without tools like CleanBox, employees will probably spray headsets before use or wipe them down with a cloth or disposable wipes. These methods simply do not work.
Spraying and wiping will always miss some of the surface. Even the most consistent human being trained to perform this one task will inevitably fail to eliminate 99.999% of bacteria and viruses. For consistency and thoroughness, a machine is the only choice. Devices like the CX series were designed specifically to clean headsets. A patented UVC LED system blankets the headset with UVC light using carefully positioned LEDs to ensure full coverage and maximum cleanliness. It even gets into hard-to-reach places.
What About Disinfecting Phones?
If a call center uses desk phones or power-over-Ethernet phones with VoIP capabilities, they also need disinfecting. Receivers spend plenty of time being breathed on and pressed up against ears and shoulders. Like headsets, the only way to ensure a proper cleaning is to use a reliable solution like the OmniClean. By using a rotating quartz plate and surfaces that specifically reflect UVC light, any device can be sanitized.
Offices with a bring-your-own-device policy that allows workers to use their own phones can also benefit. The OmniClean can disinfect phones like iPhones as well. Using carefully tuned UVC LEDs, it’s possible to disinfect without damaging delicate components. The LEDs in CleanBox products emit a specific wavelength of UVC light that disrupts the DNA of viruses and bacteria without affecting the exterior finish of devices. In less than two minutes, any device can be sterilized to 99.999%.
Get It Right Every Time
The key to cleanliness is consistency. Wipes will never get it right every time. With a patented device designed for the equipment the staff uses every day, there’s no more human error. CleanBox devices are as easy to use as a microwave. Just open the box, put in the device, close the box, and press a button. After a minute, open the box and remove the disinfected gear. Save money by buying one machine that’ll last instead of wasting wipes.
It's easy to incorporate this protocol into daily routines. Set reminders every few hours or make it a part of every shift transition. If employees are still using masks at the office, consider the CleanDefense system as well. This box was designed specifically with masks in mind. CleanDefense makes sure that even if mask supplies are running low, everyone stays safe.
Bring Workers Back
Investing in modern sanitization technology will give workers confidence and the sense of security needed to comfortably return to the office. Better still, the company will be prepared for the next health crisis. Even if another global pandemic doesn’t appear soon, being able to disinfect equipment reliably will reduce the likelihood of spreading illness throughout the office. Reduce downtime and keep workers healthy. Everyone benefits from a clean office.
To learn more, https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
Press: pr@cleanboxtech.com
Company Information: Contact Cleanbox | Whitepaper on UVC | Cleanbox Monthly Newsletter | Discover Cleanbox Products and Get an Online Quote
Amy Hedrick
Cleanbox Technology
+1 615-208-4042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Cleanbox UVC LED Shared Device Hygiene Products Overview